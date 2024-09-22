Transformers One Makes Franchise History with Certified Fresh Rating

Transformers One has hit theaters with a new animated take on Optimus Prime and Megatron's origin stories, and it's made history for the Transformers franchise for getting both fresh rating from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The Transformers franchise has been releasing films in theaters for decades at this point, but this current era of its run can be traced back to the first Michael Bay directed film released back in 2007. Ever since, the Transformers franchise has been viewed in a certain way with each subsequent sequel and fans and critics have rarely agreed on the films' success as a result.

This has all changed with the release of Transformers One, however, as it's now made history for the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes. Transformers One is not only Certified Fresh with a current score of 89% with 116 reviews totaled as of the time of this publication, but has also scored a 98% among audiences with over 1,000 reviews catalogued. This is a first for the animated film side of the franchise (except maybe the first The Transformers: The Movie in the 1980s) as audiences and critics really haven't been on the same page to this extent for the live-action films.

Transformers One: Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Transformers One has a score of 89% with Rotten Tomatoes, which is currently the second highest of the current era of the Transformers franchise after Bumblebee's 90%. But the way Transformers One takes the top spot is with both a highly positive critics score at 98%, and an audience score as Bumblebee has capped out at 75%. In fact, the second highest score among audiences in the franchise comes from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at 91%. With these being the latest releases for the franchise as well, it's all trending in a positive direction. The current scores for the franchise breaks down as such:

Transformers One – 89/98

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – 51/91

Bumblebee – 90/75

Transformers: The Last Knight – 16/43

Transformers: Age of Extinction – 18/50

Transformers: Dark of the Moon – 35/55

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – 20/57

Transformers – 57/85

Transformers One dramatically changed the origins of the Autobots and Decepticons with the intention of starting things over from the very beginning in a new animated form, and it's clear that this has already been a hit with both fans and critics with just this first film alone. But there have yet to be any plans for a potential continuation announced as of the time of this publication.

Will Transformers One Get a Sequel?

It has yet to be announced whether or not Transformers One will get a sequel, but those behind the film are paying very close attention to whether or not its success will warrant another entry. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura teased how that success could continue the story with plans to have more of a character focus coming in the future entries, "Number one, if we're successful with this [Transformers] movie, we're going to do a sequel for this. And we already have, I think, the beginnings of a really interesting story for the second one, which is also character-based, the way the first [is]," the producer stated.

Given that both critics and audiences are enjoying the film, all that remains to be seen is whether or not the box office numbers will be backing up these positive scores. Because no matter how many enjoy their time with the film, if it's not enough people then it won't really seem fit for a potential continuation.