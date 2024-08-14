Transformers One Rating Revealed

Transformers One will be releasing in theaters later this Fall, and the new movie has revealed its rating ahead of its premiere! Transformers has been reinventing itself for a long time, and now it will be bringing a new reinvention to screens with a fully CG animated feature film. This new movie will be set before the Autobots and Decepticons started to go to war with one another on Cybertron, and showcases younger versions of each of the main characters before they become the Optimus Prime and Megatron we all know. Thankfully, it’s not too long before it will be hitting theaters.

Transformers One will be officially releasing in theaters beginning this September, and the official rating for the film has dropped before its release. It will be rated PG for “sci-fi violence and animated action throughout, and language.” This means it will be approachable for families to watch all together, and that seemed to be the case with what we have seen from the new movie thus far. With early reactions to the film being positive, it won’t be too much longer before it all hits.

Megatron in Transformers One

Transformers One Release Date

Directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) with a screenplay from Andrew Barrer (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Gabriel Ferrari (No Exit), and Steve Desmond (Knock at the Cabin) for Paramount Animation with animation by Industrial Light & Magic, Transformers One releases on September 20th. The film features the main cast of Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax / Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 / Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 / Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, Laurence Fishburne as Autobot Alpha Trion, and Steve Buscemi as Starscream.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura is set as producer for Di Vonaventura Pictures, live-action Transformers film director Michael Bay is on board as producer as well with Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem. As for what to expect from the new Transformer One animated film, the synopsis for it teases it as such:

“TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.”