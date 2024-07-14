Transformers One Reveals New Clip at Kids Choice Awards

The 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards are currently in full swing, and young fans have already seen some of their favorites take home the iconic orange blimps. A few famous faces popped in during the ceremony to promote their highly-anticipated projects, including the cast of Transformers One. Chris Hemsworth, Keegan-Michael Key, and Brian Tyree Henry came together to share a clip from the first fully-animated Transformers movie in nearly 40 years. The movie recently got a standing ovation at the Annecy Film Festival and fans are excited to learn more at the movie’s upcoming San Diego Comic-Con panel.

“Hello, Kids’ Choice Awards,” Hemsworth begins. “Greetings from the cast of Transformers One,” Key adds. “Before we roll out our never-before-seen look at the movie,” Henry chimed in. “We wanna give a special shoutout to the greatest yellow superhero of all time,” Hemsworth continues. Key and Henry assume Hemsworth is going to say Bumblebee, but the Marvel star ends up saying Nickelodeon icon, Spongebob Squarepants. You can check out their intro followed by the Transformers One clip below:

What Is Transformers One About?

Set on Cybertron, Transformers One is the untold origin story of a young Optimus Prime and Megatron. Before they transformed into sworn enemies as the leaders of warring robot factions — the Autobots and Decepticons — they were brothers-in-arms Orion Pax (Hemsworth) and D-16 (Henry), who changed the fate of their planet forever. While working waste management in the bowels of Cybertron, Orion and D-16 meet workers B-127 (Key), a.k.a. Bumblebee, and Ariel (Scarlett Johansson), a.k.a. Elita-1, before embarking on a dangerous journey to the planet’s surface world.

The star-studded voice cast includes Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as Sentinel Prime, Steve Buscemi (Transformers: The Last Knight) in an undisclosed villain role, and Laurence Fisburne (The Matrix) as Alpha Trion — sworn protector of Vector Sigma, the mega-computer at the heart of Cybertron — who unlocks the Transformers’ full potential, giving the ‘bots the ability to transform. The new movie comes from Paramount Animation (The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run), Hasbro Entertainment (Transformers: EarthSpark), and New Republic Pictures (The Tiger’s Apprentice).

“We did our take on the origin, which is still staying true to the lore of Transformers,” director Josh Cooley told ComicBook of the first-ever CG-animated Transformers movie, adding that Optimus Prime’s origin story is “something we’ve never seen before on screen.” “I wouldn’t say that this is a direct prequel to anything that’s been done with live-action ones,” the director added. “But it’s definitely its own story as well.”

Transformers One opens only in theaters on September 20th.