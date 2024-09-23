Transformers One Director Has a Whole Trilogy in Mind

Transformers One is the start of a whole new origin story for the Autobots and Decepticons and the director behind the film is teasing plans for a potential trilogy of movies to come. Transformers One has already been a marked success for the franchise as it's not only done well with critics, but it's also one of the best received releases by fans in quite some time. The new film goes all the way back to the beginning before the Autobots and Decepticons fought over Cybertron, and it ends with the tease that this war would be at hand soon.

Transformers One comes to an end with the versions of Optimus Prime and Megatron that fans have seen in other entries, and it seemed like it was setting up for more. Speaking with The Wrap about a potential continuation for the feature film, director Josh Cooley is hinting at what could be coming next, "There's definitely more story to tell." Teasing that we could see a new version of the traditional story between Autobots and Decepticons in future projects, Cooley is definitely open to the idea.

(Photo: Poster for Transformers One released ahead of SDCC 2024 - Paramount Pictures)

Will Transformers One Get a Trilogy?

"We're used to seeing the story begin once the planet's dying and they leave for Earth, so there's a whole war that happens once they break apart and once they leave the planet," Cooley stated. "So there's a lot more story to tell there and it could be really fun." Transformers One introduced a new take on Orion Pax and D-16 before they became the Optimus Prime and Megatron that fans might recognize in other entries, and saw the Autobots successfully take control of Cybertron at film's end.

It seemed like the story was really just getting started as there is quite literally the story that Cooley is referring to here. Optimus and Megatron still need to fight for Cybertron, and get it to the point where we eventually see in the first moments of the original version of the story as they all need to escape the war torn Cybertron and eventually make their way to Earth. It's the story fans have gotten to see in all kinds of ways through the decades thus far, and one that will likely see once more through these films as they continue with new entries.

Is Transformers One A Success?

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura teased how there would be plans in place to continue Transformers One that would have more of a character focus coming in the future entries. But first it comes to this first entry having enough success in the box office to make it viable, "Number one, if we're successful with this [Transformers] movie, we're going to do a sequel for this. And we already have, I think, the beginnings of a really interesting story for the second one, which is also character-based, the way the first [is]," the producer stated.

Transformers One has done well ratings wise with both critics and audiences on the likes of Rotten Tomatoes, and has even marked a first for the franchise as both critics and fans agreed as to the quality of the actual release. If the box office success is able to match how well it's been received overall, then it likely won't be too long before we find out whether or not there will be any plans to continue. At least for now, there's a potential story path to follow in the films to come in the future from the sounds of things.

HT – The Wrap