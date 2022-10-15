Trigun Stampede Hypes Release With New Poster

Trigun Stampede will be bringing a wholly new kind of take to Yasuhiro Nightow's classic Western action manga and anime franchise with a new series, and this reboot is getting fans ready for the new kind of experience it will be offering with its release next year with a new poster! Fans might have seen how many anime and manga franchises have been returning with new projects introducing them to new fans, but Trigun Stampede is the most interesting. Not only will it be shaking up the way we see the original world, but it will be fully CG animated too.

Trigun Stampede recently dropped a full new look at the upcoming reboot anime series with a new trailer introducing new looks at some classic returning faces, but that wasn't the only new look introduced by the series. There's also a cool new poster showing off the extended cast from the reboot series outside of just the new take on Vash the Stampede, and you can check it out below as the series gets ready for its new debut next January as part of the Winter 2023 slate of new releases:

Trigun Stampede will be directed by Kenji Muto at Studio Orange with Kouji Tajima handling the character and concept designs. Original series creator Yasuhiro Nightow will be involved with the creative process with the new series too. Newly revealed members of the staff include Tatsuya Kato composing the music, Tatsuro Inamoto, Shin Okashima, and Yoshihisa Ueda will serve as script writers, Nao Ootsu as chief designer, and more character designers with the additions of Kodai Watanabe, Tetsuro Moronuki, Takahiko Abiru, Akiko Sato, Soji Ninomiya, and Yumihiko Amano.

Confirmed additions to the cast so far include the likes of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Demon Slayer's Inosuke) as Vash the Stampede, Tomoyo Kurosawa (Land of the Lustrous) as Young Vash, Junya Ikeda (Gokai Silver in Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger) as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori (Laid-Back Camp) as Young Knives, Maaya Sakamoto (Echidna in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-) as Rem Saverem, Sakura Ando (Legom in Beastars) as Meryl Stryfe, Kenji Matsuda as Roberto De Niro, and Yoshimasa Hosoya (Fumikage Tokoyami in My Hero Academia) as Nicholas D. Wolfwood.

Trigun Stampede will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it launches, so what are you thinking of the reboot series so far? What are you hoping to see in action with the new series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!