Trigun Stampede Studio Readies for 2023 With New Art

Studio Orange, the production studio taking on Trigun Stampede, is gearing up for a huge year in 2023 with some special new art to help hype up their anime plans for the year! Studio Orange has made some big waves with fans over the years for their numerous quality 3D CG animated productions, but this year will see them launch one of their biggest projects yet. Taking on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action manga series, Trigun, their full 3D CG reboot for the series, Trigun Stampede, will be making its premiere in just a few days from the time of this writing.

Trigun Stampede will kick off its run as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule this month, and Studio Orange is gearing up for their big 2023 with some special new art hyping up their new version of Vash the Stampede that will be introduced to fans in just a few more days. It's going to be one of the most anticipated debuts of the season overall, and you can check out Studio Orange's New Year's Day message to fans below:

How to Watch Trigun Stampede

Directed by Kenji Muto at Studio Orange, with Kouji Tajima handling the character and concept designs, and original series creator Yasuhiro Nightow being closely involved with the production, Trigun Stampede will be making its premiere on January 7th. If you wanted to check out the new anime reboot as it airs overseas, you will be able to find it streaming with Crunchyroll as part of their exclusive slate of releases for the Winter 2023 anime season.

It's got a stacked voice cast for the Japanese dub too featuring all new voices for this rebooted take on the classic series. Including the likes of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Vash the Stampede, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Young Vash, Junya Ikeda as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori as Young Knives, Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem, Sakura Ando as Meryl Stryfe, Kenji Matsuda as Roberto De Niro, Koki Uchiyama as Legato Bluesummers, TARAKO as Zazie the Beast, Ryusei Nakao as William Conrad, and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Nicholas D. Wolfwood.

What are you hoping to see from Studio Orange in 2023? Are you excited to check out Trigun Stampede soon?