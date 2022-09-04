Trigun Stampede Drops Eerie New Concept Art

Trigun Stampede is currently in the works on its brand new take on the classic action and manga franchise, and has dropped some eerie new concept art clueing fans into its current stage of development! One of the major surprises this year was the announcement that Yasuhiro Nightow's classic Western manga franchise would be returning for a wholly new anime adaptation. Taking these surprises even further is the fact that this new anime will be entirely CG animated, so there have been many questions as to how the look of the classic series will be translated for this new era coming for the franchise.

Trigun Stampede has been steadily sharing new looks at the production with fans as it readies for its release some time next year. While it's far from seeing the series in motion just yet, fans have gotten to see some choice concept art showing off many of the environments and characters that we'll see in the reboot series. The latest bit of concept art released from the series' official Twitter account is quite eerie, however, as it's a cold and dark look at one of the new environments. Check it out below:

Trigun Stampede is currently scheduled for a release in 2023, but has yet to nail down a concrete date as of this writing. Directed by Kenji Muto at Studio Orange with Kouji Tajima will be handling the character and concept designs, original series creator Yasuhiro Nightow will be involved with the creative process with the new series too. Confirmed additions to the cast so far include the likes of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Demon Slayer's Inosuke) as Vash the Stampede, Tomoyo Kurosawa (Land of the Lustrous) as Young Vash, Junya Ikeda (Gokai Silver in Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger) as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori (Laid-Back Camp) as Young Knives, and Maaya Sakamoto (Echidna in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-) as Rem Saverem.

Nightow teased Trigun Stampede as such, "Finally, the time has come. Finally, I can slam this beast on you. You will witness vividly new, yet an unmistakably recognizable Trigun. Trigun will always be Trigun, no matter how much you rework on it. Perhaps it's because the staff understands and protects what's at the core of this work. I'm proud of this tenacious work, if I do say so myself. Are you ready? Hang on tight, friends. Brace yourselves for Stampede."

How do you feel about this newest look at Trigun Stampede? What are you hoping to see on this new take on the classic series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!