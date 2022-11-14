Trigun Stampede Sets Up a Snowy Journey in New Poster

Trigun Stampede is getting ready for its early world premiere in just a few more days from the time of this particular writing, and the reboot series is setting up a mysterious desert journey for one of the characters in a special new behind the scenes look at the series! Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action series is getting ready to return with a full reboot anime production that will not only provide much different looks for Vash the Stampede and the other fan favorites, but will come to life with fully 3D CG animation. Needless to say, fans have been curious to see how it turns out.

With Trigun Stampede nearing its early world premiere with a screening in the United States during Anime NYC later this month, the team behind the series has revealed a new look at one of the more quiet scenes coming to the reboot. The official Twitter account for the series shared some new behind the scenes look at the concept art (illustrated by Kouji Tajima) for Trigun Stampede revealing a character making it through a desolate white desert. Check it out below:

How to Watch Trigun Stampede

Trigun Stampede is currently slated to debut some time in January as part of the Winter 2023 slate of new anime releases, and while there is no concrete release date for the reboot just yet, the series will be sharing its premiere as part of a special panel at Anime NYC this year on November 18th with Studio Orange's Chief Producer Waki Kiyotaka and Producer Yoshihiro Watanabe in attendance to share more details about the coming series before it debuts in full next year.

Trigun Stampede will be directed by Kenji Muto at Studio Orange with Kouji Tajima handling the character and concept designs. Original series creator Yasuhiro Nightow will be involved with the creative process with the new series too, and the voice cast for the new series so far includes the likes of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Vash the Stampede, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Young Vash, Junya Ikeda as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori as Young Knives, Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem, Sakura Ando as Meryl Stryfe, Kenji Matsuda as Roberto De Niro, and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Nicholas D. Wolfwood.

How do you like this newest look at Trigun Stampede so far? What are you hoping to see in the new reboot?