Trigun Stampede is on the horizon, and it would put things lightly to say fans are excited. It has been some years since Vash made rounds on television, and Studio Orange promises to do the gunslinger justice with its adaptation. And for those planning to attend Anime NYC this month, you will get the chance to peek at the show way ahead of time.

The information comes straight from Trigun Stampede's team for those curious. The group not only confirmed a special premiere is coming for Japan, but its U.S. debut will take place at Anime NYC. So if you want to check out the show's first episode early, you know where to go!

What We Know About Trigun's Reboot

For those who aren't familiar with Trigun or its new project, the franchise announced its comeback months ago in the summer. Director Kenji Muto informed fans he would oversee the project with writers Tatsuro Inamoto, Yoshihisa Ueda, and Shin Okashima. Right now, the big series is expected to drop in January 2023 as a welcome for the new year. And of course, Crunchyroll will be streaming the anime globally.

As for the original Trigun series, it began under creator Yasuhiro Nightow in April 1995. The manga went on for two years before making another ran between 1997 and 2007. During its early days, Studio Madhouse adapted Trigun into a 26-episode anime that is known as a classic these days. The space western left fans impressed, and now, Nightow is working with Studio Orange to tell an updated story with Trigun Stampede.

