Trigun Is Turning This 2019 Sci-Fi Novel Into a Viral Hit

Sometimes, help can come from the wildest places. You never know when a hand will reach out to assist in your lowest times, and if you are lucky, that help will come in the form of Trigun. After all, the hit anime is helping a 2019 book climb sales charts like never before, and we have a netizen known as Bigolas Dickolas Wolfwood to thank.

And yes, you did read that right. A fan account for Trigun recommended This Is How You Lose the Time War to fans online. With a little luck, the post went viral many times over, and Wolfwood helped push this sci-fi novel to Amazon's best-sellers chart.

For some context, the whole thing began earlier this month when the Twitter user told fans to look up the book ASAP. Right now, This Is How You Lose the Time War is ranked at #10 on Amazon's print books section, and it hit number one under the site's sci-fi category at one point. Right now, the book has landed in second place, and writers Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone are geeking out.

Taking to the Internet, El-Mohtar admitted they were stunned by this viral campaign but are nonetheless "incomprehensibly grateful" to the Trigun fan. "As far as I can tell, someone going by the name Bigolas Dickolas Wolfwood runs a fan account for a 90s anime called Trigun which was recently rebooted, and tweeted about loving Time War with imperative enthusiasm, and somehow over the course of 24 hours that tweet went viral with people chiming in to say how much, how passionately, how violently they love the book, and it blew up, and despite the fact that Twitter Does Not Sell Books enough people bought our book in a short enough period that whatever algorithmic alchemy determines Amazon's best-sellers took notice, and the upshot of it all is that corporate marketing people at Simon & Schuster now know the name Bigolas Dickolas," she shared.

As for Gladstone, well – they were just as stunned by this serendipitous situation. This ordeal blew up to the point that even Trigun Stampede producer Yoshihiro Watanabe got on board. Taking to Twitter, the creator said they bought a copy of This Is How You Lose the Time War and honestly? We're right there with you.

If you want to check out this book for yourself, you can find This Is How You Lose the Time War here on Amazon. As for Trigun, the anime's big reboot just wrapped season one which can be binged on Crunchyroll. A new season is already in the works, so Trigun fans won't be without Vash the Stampede for too much longer!

HT – Crunchyroll