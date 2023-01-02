Trigun Stampede Episode 1 Promo Released

Trigun Stampede is on the horizon at last! In a matter of days, the anime will go live with Vash the Stampede at its side. Of course, fans are eager to see what the reboot has in store, and Studio Orange is ready to let audiences in on the premiere. So if you want to see how episode one goes, you can check out its first promo below.

As you can see, the clip is short, but it gives us a clear look at Trigun's new aesthetic. Studio Orange is embracing its usual CG style as you can see. However, the anime's soft color palette and smooth movement make it hard to believe Trigun Stampede wasn't perfected by hand.

For those curious about Trigun, the franchise is no stranger to the small screen. It first came to television decades ago with a classic '90s aesthetic, but Trigun will look very different in its upcoming anime. The show will come to life with CG graphics, and it will feature original content that expands lore we were only teased with in the '90s anime.

READ MORE: Trigun: Stampede Focuses on The New Knives | Trigun Stampede Unveils Key Art of The New Vash | Trigun Stampede Announces U.S. Premiere

As you can imagine, fans are eager for this show to drop, and that is because audiences were told Trigun Stampede was in the works last summer. With creator Yasuhiro Nightow attached, Vash the Stampede has never had the chance to look both cool off and on stage. And judging by this look at episode one, Trigun Stampede is going to be as good of a series as we all hoped.

If you want to watch "Noman's Land" when it goes live on January 7th, you can find it streaming on Crunchyroll. As for the series overall, you can read up on its synopsis here: "Vash is a nice guy, but everyone wants to kill him. An enigma of a man with a coat full of bullet holes, he's widely feared because of the destruction left in his wake. And he's also highly valued for the price on his head. But he's no easy man to kill. Of course, that doesn't stop people from trying. What's his mission? Where's he from?"

What do you think of this first look at Trigun Stampede's premiere? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.