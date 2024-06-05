Ultraman: Rising Reactions Call the Film One of Netflix's Best Originals

Ultraman: Rising is giving fans a different take on the classic character, imagining Ken Sato as the adopted father of a kaiju. Prior to its release on June 14th, reviews are beginning to come in from outlets when it comes to this new take on the giant monster fighter. Lo and behold, the movie is being touted by many as one of the best originals to ever come out of Netflix, which is quite an accomplishment.

Recently, we here at ComicBook had the chance to chat with Ultraman: Rising director Shannon Tindle about this new take on the classic Japanese kaiju fighter. Here's what he had to say regarding the film itself and the early reception to the film, "It's been pretty incredible. I'm at that point now where I've seen it with lots of test audiences. A broad audience of people who, some know Ultraman, many don't. The film is meant for a broad audience, for people who don't. I want people to be able to come to it and not need any kind of education. They can just enjoy the film on a personal level. And so far, that's been the case. We've gotten a really amazing response from people who've said, "I wouldn't normally watch an Ultraman film," so to watch this film and to be able to engage with it, because of the subject matter that we explore, the conflict between parents and children, has really been incredible."

Ultraman: Rising Reviews Are In

‘ULTRAMAN: RISING’ is one of the huge surprises of the year. A film with massive heart, groundbreaking action sequences, amazing visuals and charismatic characters. A beautiful story about what it means to be a parent.



Full review on June 7th! pic.twitter.com/9si6M3KsvF — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) June 1, 2024

‘ULTRAMAN: RISING’ is one of the huge surprises of the year. A film with massive heart, groundbreaking action sequences, amazing visuals and charismatic characters. A beautiful story about what it means to be a parent.



Full review on June 7th! pic.twitter.com/Ew8DVqaSaD — Cartoon News (@FabrizioRo4923) June 1, 2024

Ultraman Rising is just phenomenal.



A film that focuses on parenthood while providing some kick ass action and amazing animation from Industrial Light & Magic, and it’s probably the best animation I’ve seen from the company.



This film is exactly why we need more animated… pic.twitter.com/MnjlIAHwTx — Chris 🦦 #VENOMANIACS (@LuminousDagger) June 1, 2024

If you want a further exploration of the upcoming original animated movie, here's how Netflix describes Ultraman: Rising, "Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman."

Want to stay updated on all things Ultraman? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the kaiju fighter and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the ever-expanding world of kaiju.