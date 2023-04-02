Uncle From Another World's Final Episodes Are Finally Streaming With Netflix

Uncle From Another World was one of the major standout new anime releases last year, but due to several delays from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the final episodes of the anime's run are now finally streaming with Netflix! Uncle From Another World was one of the most distinct new Isekai anime releases of the last few years not only due to the older ages of its central characters, but the fact that it's about an Isekai hero coming back to the real world after spending so many years exploring a fantasy one. But it had trouble through its run.

There were many delays for the Uncle From Another World anime due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on its production, and this meant that the final episode of the anime didn't actually air in Japan until March 8th this year. But with Netflix holding back each of these new episodes for quite a while, now fans can actually go back and check out all of the Uncle From Another World episodes as they have finally been released and are now streaming with the service in full.

What Is Uncle From Another World?

Uncle From Another World Season 2 has yet to be announced, but the final episode does have an interesting tease about what to expect from the potential future of the anime. With 13 episodes in total thanks to the latest update on Netflix, now fans can check out Episodes 7-13, which had been previously held back and delayed due to all of the production complications. As for what to expect, Netflix begins to tease the Uncle From Another World anime as such:

"Autumn 2017... Hit by a truck when he was 17 years old, Takafumi's uncle suddenly awakens from a coma that lasted 17 years. When Takafumi visits him in the hospital, he sees his uncle muttering nonsense, declaring that he has returned from another world named 'GRAN-BAHAMAL.' ...Clearly, his uncle has lost his marbles. Takafumi is lost for words, but his uncle proves his claims of being in another dimension by using some magic."

The description continues with, "Deciding to use his uncle's powers to earn a living, and with no other relatives to call upon, Takafumi takes him in and they begin to share an apartment together. While living with his uncle, Takafumi learns of his fantastical adventures and his boundless love of SEGA video games. But at times, his uncle's lonely and cruel experiences fill Takafumi with both joy and sadness. Two men of different generations work hard to be video content creators in this new and exciting otherwordly comedy set in a corner of an apartment complex!"

