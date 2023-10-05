Vinland Saga Creator Unpacks New Manga Recommendation

Vinland Saga's second season was one of the biggest, most heartfelt anime arrivals in 2023. Focusing on a struggling Thorfinn as he attempts to figure out a way to live his life without violence in a world that is dictated by it, creator Makoto Yukimura has been continuing to work on the manga to this day. Now, Makoto has taken the opportunity to endorse another manga series that focuses on war and recently hit the scene.

Makoto took the opportunity to endorse a manga known as The Bugle Call, which first arrived in Shueisha's publication, Jump SQ, in 2022. It focuses on a young boy named Lucas who can "see sound" and hates war despite being dragged into it. Considering its storyline, it makes sense that Yukimura would see something in the manga Sensou Kyoushitsu.

What is The Bugle Call?

If you've never heard of The Bugle Call before, here's an official description for the manga series known as Sensou Kyoushitsu in Japan, "The year is 1294, and war rages. Lucas, the bugler of a small mercenary band, is endlessly thrown into battle after battle, but longs for the day that he can fulfill his wish of becoming a real musician. One fateful day, however, Lucas's latent powers awaken and his life takes a drastic turn. Under the guidance of the Pope, Lucas is tasked to become a key player in the war and lead the fight against the Empire and its agent of destruction, the Garland. Burdened by this dangerous mission, Lucas still longs for the day that he may see his wish come true..."

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with Vinland Saga's creator, who had talked about how he would one day like to explore a part of Thorfinn's life that never made the pages of the viking manga series, "A lot of people want me to write a story about when the group went to Istanbul. In a story, Thorfinn and other characters speak a lot about going to Istanbul, and then the manga cuts to them coming back from it. They are maybe slightly disappointed I spoke so much about it without explanation, so I feel obligated to explore the story."

Will you check out The Bugle Call thanks to Yukimura's recommendation?

