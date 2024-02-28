Vinland Saga Posters Bring Its Stage Play to Life

Live-action adaptations are becoming a hot ticket item in the anime world, though the world of Vinland Saga has yet to receive a live-action television series and/or movie as of yet. With the success of the likes of One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Yu Yu Hakusho, it came as no surprise that Hollywood was looking to expand with the announcement of a Naruto movie. In Japan, the story of Thorfinn is prepping to hit the stage, with new posters introducing the live-action vikings.

While Vinland Saga is far from the first anime franchise to hit the stage in Japan, the adaptation is introducing a different way of telling its story this spring. Rather than only focusing on Thorfinn, the franchise is set to introduce two different plays that will follow the story of both the viking protagonist and Canute, the future king. The titles of these plays will be "The End of the Sea" and "Hero Resurrection", set to begin on April 19th to the 29th at the Kokumin Kyosai coop Hall / Space Zero in Tokyo. As the initial season of Vinland Saga introduced quite a few characters, the live-action adaptation has released quite a few posters.

(Photo: Wit Studio & Vinland Saga Play)

Vinland Saga Hits The Real World

If this is your first time hearing about Vinland Saga, the first two seasons can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Here's how the streaming services describe the viking anime series, "Around the end of the millennium, Viking, the mightiest but atrocious tribe, had been out breaking everywhere. Thorfinn, the son of the greatest warrior, lived his childhood in the battlefield. He was seeking the land of reverie called Vinland. This is the story of a true warrior in an age of turmoil."

