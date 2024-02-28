Vinland Saga Posters Bring Its Stage Play to Life
Vinland Saga's first foray into the world of live-action has released new posters introducing its cast.
Live-action adaptations are becoming a hot ticket item in the anime world, though the world of Vinland Saga has yet to receive a live-action television series and/or movie as of yet. With the success of the likes of One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Yu Yu Hakusho, it came as no surprise that Hollywood was looking to expand with the announcement of a Naruto movie. In Japan, the story of Thorfinn is prepping to hit the stage, with new posters introducing the live-action vikings.
While Vinland Saga is far from the first anime franchise to hit the stage in Japan, the adaptation is introducing a different way of telling its story this spring. Rather than only focusing on Thorfinn, the franchise is set to introduce two different plays that will follow the story of both the viking protagonist and Canute, the future king. The titles of these plays will be "The End of the Sea" and "Hero Resurrection", set to begin on April 19th to the 29th at the Kokumin Kyosai coop Hall / Space Zero in Tokyo. As the initial season of Vinland Saga introduced quite a few characters, the live-action adaptation has released quite a few posters.
Vinland Saga Hits The Real World
If this is your first time hearing about Vinland Saga, the first two seasons can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Here's how the streaming services describe the viking anime series, "Around the end of the millennium, Viking, the mightiest but atrocious tribe, had been out breaking everywhere. Thorfinn, the son of the greatest warrior, lived his childhood in the battlefield. He was seeking the land of reverie called Vinland. This is the story of a true warrior in an age of turmoil."
Do you want to see Vinland Saga adapted into a live-action television series or feature-length film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Thorfinn.
Thorfinn - Shohei Hashimoto
prevnext
舞台『ヴィンランド・サガ』
4/19(金)～29(月･祝)
こくみん共済 coop ホール／スペース・ゼロ
キャラクタービジュアル公開！①
トルフィン役 #橋本祥平
◇ローソンチケットにて一般発売中！！https://t.co/4Cz74oeXLw— ディスグーニー (@disgoonie) February 27, 2024
Lコード：32210#舞台ヴィンサガhttps://t.co/jfzgKOmkKa pic.twitter.com/PUViN8KcNr
Canute - Ryo Kitamura
prevnext
舞台『ヴィンランド・サガ』
4/19(金)～29(月･祝)
こくみん共済 coop ホール／スペース・ゼロ
キャラクタービジュアル公開！②
クヌート役 #北村諒
◇ローソンチケットにて一般発売中！！https://t.co/4Cz74oeXLw— ディスグーニー (@disgoonie) February 27, 2024
Lコード：32210#舞台ヴィンサガhttps://t.co/jfzgKOmkKa pic.twitter.com/hpL2M6tV4D
Askeladd - Takashi Hagino
prevnext
舞台『ヴィンランド・サガ』
4/19(金)～29(月･祝)
こくみん共済 coop ホール／スペース・ゼロ
キャラクタービジュアル公開！③
アシェラッド役 #萩野崇
◇ローソンチケットにて一般発売中！！https://t.co/4Cz74oeXLw— ディスグーニー (@disgoonie) February 27, 2024
Lコード：32210#舞台ヴィンサガhttps://t.co/jfzgKOmkKa pic.twitter.com/M9ReYPXqtH
Thors - Seijiro Nakamura
prevnext
舞台『ヴィンランド・サガ』
4/19(金)～29(月･祝)
こくみん共済 coop ホール／スペース・ゼロ
キャラクタービジュアル公開！④
トールズ役 #中村誠治郎
◇ローソンチケットにて一般発売中！！https://t.co/4Cz74oeXLw— ディスグーニー (@disgoonie) February 27, 2024
Lコード：32210#舞台ヴィンサガhttps://t.co/jfzgKOmkKa pic.twitter.com/BlUdpAs1e6
Thorkell - Takeshi Hayashino
prevnext
舞台『ヴィンランド・サガ』
4/19(金)～29(月･祝)
こくみん共済 coop ホール／スペース・ゼロ
キャラクタービジュアル公開！⑤
トルケル役 #林野健志
◇ローソンチケットにて一般発売中！！https://t.co/4Cz74oeXLw— ディスグーニー (@disgoonie) February 27, 2024
Lコード：32210#舞台ヴィンサガhttps://t.co/jfzgKOmkKa pic.twitter.com/BBYWuTpVNJ
Bjorn - Ryuko Isogai
prevnext
舞台『ヴィンランド・サガ』
4/19(金)～29(月･祝)
こくみん共済 coop ホール／スペース・ゼロ
キャラクタービジュアル公開！⑥
ビョルン役 #磯貝龍乎
◇ローソンチケットにて一般発売中！！https://t.co/4Cz74oeXLw— ディスグーニー (@disgoonie) February 27, 2024
Lコード：32210#舞台ヴィンサガhttps://t.co/jfzgKOmkKa pic.twitter.com/z54qh3ld81
Floki - Yojiro Murata
prevnext
舞台『ヴィンランド・サガ』
4/19(金)～29(月･祝)
こくみん共済 coop ホール／スペース・ゼロ
キャラクタービジュアル公開！⑦
フローキ役 #村田洋二郎
◇ローソンチケットにて一般発売中！！https://t.co/4Cz74oeXLw— ディスグーニー (@disgoonie) February 27, 2024
Lコード：32210#舞台ヴィンサガhttps://t.co/jfzgKOmkKa pic.twitter.com/NmvBney5zV
Yiva - Saaya Yamasaki
prevnext
舞台『ヴィンランド・サガ』
4/19(金)～29(月･祝)
こくみん共済 coop ホール／スペース・ゼロ
キャラクタービジュアル公開！⑧
ユルヴァ役 #山﨑紗彩
◇ローソンチケットにて一般発売中！！https://t.co/4Cz74oeXLw— ディスグーニー (@disgoonie) February 27, 2024
Lコード：32210#舞台ヴィンサガhttps://t.co/jfzgKOmkKa pic.twitter.com/XmGz2LAi2M
Ragnar - Hiroto Sakuma
prevnext
舞台『ヴィンランド・サガ』
4/19(金)～29(月･祝)
こくみん共済 coop ホール／スペース・ゼロ
キャラクタービジュアル公開！⑨
ラグナル役 #佐久間祐人
◇ローソンチケットにて一般発売中！！https://t.co/4Cz74oeXLw— ディスグーニー (@disgoonie) February 27, 2024
Lコード：32210#舞台ヴィンサガhttps://t.co/jfzgKOmkKa pic.twitter.com/M15U8WuWHd
Willibald - Kohei Hayashida
prev
舞台『ヴィンランド・サガ』
4/19(金)～29(月･祝)
こくみん共済 coop ホール／スペース・ゼロ
キャラクタービジュアル公開！⑩
ヴィリバルド役 #林田航平
◇ローソンチケットにて一般発売中！！https://t.co/4Cz74oeXLw— ディスグーニー (@disgoonie) February 27, 2024
Lコード：32210#舞台ヴィンサガhttps://t.co/jfzgKOmkKa pic.twitter.com/RwindHBgnG