Vinland Saga Season 2 Shares Final Trailer: Watch

Vinland Saga Season 2 has been setting the stage for the climax of its run this Spring, and now fans can get ready in a whole new way with the final trailer released ahead of the final episodes for Vinland Saga Season 2! First making its premiere around the world last Fall, Vinland Saga Season 2 had introduced fans to a new Thorfinn who has since been living in the wake of everything that happened to him during the first season of the series. It kicked off a whole new journey for him in Season 2, and a lot has happened in Vinland Saga since.

Vinland Saga Season 2 has been gearing up for the release of its final few episodes as the Spring 2023 anime schedule crosses its halfway point, and Thorfinn has gone through a lot since the anime first began. Looking back on just how far Thorfinn has come so far along with everything that happened in Season 2, Vinland Saga Season 2 is setting up for its final episodes with a special new trailer hyping what's coming to the anime next.

How to Catch Up With Vinland Saga Season 2

If you wanted to catch up with everything that has happened with Vinland Saga Season 2 so far, you can now find the episodes streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix. As for what to expect for the new season, Vinland Saga begins to tease Season 2 of its run as such, "A new millennium begins in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. After the death of his longtime enemy, Askeladd, Thorfinn lost his purpose in life. He was bought by the landowner Ketil as a 'slave' and engaged in land reclamation work on his farm."

The synopsis continues with, "Thorfinn meets a young man there, Einar, who was also a slave like him. The encounter of Einar led Thorfinn to face the sins he had committed and began to find meaning in life. On the other hand, Canute, who became the King of England, attempted to extend his territory for the establishment of 'the promised land'. This is 'The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)'. 'The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga)' that lies beyond the prologue."

