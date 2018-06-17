‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’: Is Haggar Redeemable?

Voltron: Legendary Defender premiered its new season this Friday and that season brought with it a number of new questions about the witch, Haggar.

SPOILERS for Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 6 follow.

In the first episode of Season 6, “Omega Shield,” Haggar is seen visiting Oriande, the forgotten mystical realm that is the birthplace of Altean alchemy. Oriande granted King Alfor the power needed to create Voltron, and Allura and Lotor sought it out and found it last season. Haggar had also been searching for Oriande and saw its location by watching Allura and Lotor through Shiro’s eyes.

In the episode, Haggar visits the realm but returns from it apparently transformed back into her Altean self, the scientist Honerva who was Lotor’s mother. Is this the first step towards a redemption arc for Haggar?

We put the question of whether or not Haggar can be redeemed to showrunners Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery.

“I think Haggar’s a very, very deep character worth exploring,” Dos Santos says. “She’s been there since the beginning. She’s got a very unique perspective on this entire situation, where she was bonded to the Galra, but of Altean heritage. So she really understands kind of all the elements that are at play here.”

Montgomery adds that Honerva “spent pretty much the last 10,000 years not really knowing who she was, just kind of in this Haggar persona, completely having forgotten her past life. So now that she’s rediscovered it, there’s a whole new dynamic to this character at play. And it’s something that we are really excited about exploring further.”

But redemption? Dos Santos would only say that “she’s motivated in a different way than she’s been.”

In another portion of our interview with the showrunners, Dos Santos and Montgomery revealed their high hopes for this season and more.

“I hope people really enjoy the upcoming season,” Montgomery says. “I know we’re really proud of where it ends up. I think there’s gonna be a lot of questions answered in these last seven episodes of this arc, and I hope it resonates with them on some level.”

“Yeah, agreed,” adds Dos Santos. “We’re super stoked that it’s happening. And we’re really, really proud of this one. We’re proud of them all, but this one, in particular, it’s got a bunch of really cool stuff coming up.”

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 6 is now available to stream on Netflix.