Warner Bros. Discovery Restructuring Will Not Impact Toonami, Says New Report

It would put things lightly to say things are tense at Warner Bros. Discovery these days. The company underwent a highly publicized merger of late, and its new head took the Internet by storm with an ongoing restructuring strategy. A number of beloved animated series have been taken off HBO Max amid the shift, leaving many to wonder where this purge will go next. But according to a new report, the team at Toonami has nothing to worry about.

The report comes from GameRant as the site heard from Warner Bros. Discovery representatives recently. The spokesperson informed them there aren't any plans to axe Toonami. In fact, the conglomerate is looking forward to the block's continued focus on its original series. Housing Complex C will be the next series to uphold Toonami's originals following series like Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Fena: Pirate Princess.

This report is the first to address Tonami directly since Warner Bros. Discovery announced its restructuring. The first titles impacted by the strategy were animated ones including Infinity Train and others. HBO Max removed over a dozen animated series from its catalog in a reported bid to save money behind the scenes. Understandably, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery caught flak for the decision, so fans were quick to question how Toonami would fair amidst the deal.

Over on Twitter, Jason DeMarco – the SVP of action and anime at Warner Discovery – shared the GameRant report in solidarity. And no, the Toonami co-creator is not the spokesperson who shared the news to start. DeMarco says it is "good to hear" this update about Toonami. And as entertainment giants like Sony Entertainment and Netflix continue to invest in anime, it would do Warner Bros. Discovery well to act the same.

What do you make of this latest update? Where would you like to see Toonami go in the next few years? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.