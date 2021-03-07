We Never Learn Creator Celebrates Final Volume Release with Special Art

✖

We Never Learn's creator has celebrated the release of the manga's final volume with special new art! After a strong three year run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Taishi Tsusui's original manga series officially came to an end last year. Well, "end" is sort of a weighted word here as the series technically came to an end five different times before its official conclusion. As one of the more unique ways to bring an end to a romantic comedy series in recent memory, fans were treated to officially released alternate endings featuring all five main heroines.

After those alternate endings explored how each of the main heroines would live their future lives with the main character, Nariyuki Yuiga, the series ended with a true "ending" that brought the series to its official close. Now that the final volume of the series is hitting shelves in Japan, series creator Tsutsui is celebrating with new art featuring a full mermaid makeover for Uruka Takemoto, who got the first ending in the series:

We Never Learn's final volumes feature a fairy tail like makeover for the main heroines, but this actually starts with the second of the endings featuring Rizu Ogata. As a way to make up for the lack of Uruka getting a makeover for a cover of her own, Tsutsui has now given her a full mermaid look! While the other endings have fleshed out the other characters, it's clear that Tsutsui most likely favors Uruka considering she gets the first ending and Nariyuki's official choice in the anime adaptation.

