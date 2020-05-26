Weathering With You Announces U.S. Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD Release

✖

Makoto Shinkai has made a name for himself as one of Japan's top directors, and he did so most recently with the film Weathering With You. Now, fans have been told when the hit will make its way onto home video in the U.S.. The reveal comes from GKIDS who confirmed Weathering With You will is getting a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD copy later this year.

For those who want the Digital HD copy, it will go on sale this year on August 4. It will head to physical media on September 15 with a Blu-ray and DVD. And if you want something extra special to join your library, a Collector's Edition home video will debut later in November.

"GKIDS proudly presents the highly-anticipated new film from director Makoto Shinkai and the creative team, including producer Genki Kawamura, behind the critically-acclaimed, global smash hit Your Name," GKIDS confirmed.

"Featuring music from the hit band RADWIMPS, and backed by an all-star voice cast including Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Hobbit Trilogy), Alison Brie (“GLOW”, The Lego Movie franchise), and Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A star Wars Story, Venom), Shinkai has once again brought incredible beauty and a powerful story to the screen."

Currently, GKIDS has announced the bonus features which will come with the Blu-ray and DVD for Weathering With You. You will find them below alongside the movie's official synopsis penned by GKIDS:

Blu-ray™ and SteelBook™ Bonus Features:

•Talk Show: Makoto Shinkai and Yumiko Udo

•“Weather Front” Featurette

•Exploring Makoto Shinkai’s Filmography

•Theatrical Trailers and TV Spots

DVD Bonus Features

•“Weather Front” Featurette

•Exploring Makoto Shinkai’s Filmography

•Theatrical Trailers and TV Spots

SYNOPSIS: "The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky."

Will you be adding this hit anime film to your library? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.