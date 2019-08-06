Weathering With You Releases New Trailer Featuring RADWIMPS

After Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name released to monumental success in 2016, all eyes have been on his follow up work, Tenki no ko: Weathering With You. Now that the film has been released in Japan, it’s been boosted by that previous success and is already making waves of its own. Shinkai went on record noting his nervousness about how to follow up such a widely received film, but it seems that audiences are loving his newest work just as much as they did as his last.

To celebrate its current run in Japanese theaters, Weathering With You has shared a short new trailer featuring one of the theme songs performed by RADWIMPS, “Grand Escape (Movie edit) feat. Toko Miura.”

Now released into theaters in Japan, Makoto Shinkai directs and writes Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You for CoMix Wave Films. Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura will serve as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi will serve as art director. As fans can see in this trailer now that the film has released in Japan, much of the mystery has been waylaid in order to tease the much more intense kind of drama fans most likely didn’t expect.

Unlike the previous trailers released thus far, the two leads are caught in quite an intense predicament. There’s sights of blood, tears, and it’s definitely more indicative of the emotional third act climax that many of Shinkai’s films have become known for. For fans outside of Japan looking forward to the film too, GKIDS has confirmed that they have licensed the film for an English language release with the current release window of 2020.

They describe Weathering With You as such, “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”

The film stars Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano along with Tsubasa Honda, Shun Oguri, Sakura Kiryuu, Sei Hiraizumi, Yuki Kaji, and Chieko Baisho in currently unconfirmed roles. The film will be holding its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September.