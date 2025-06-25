Webtoon Unveils Exclusive Diverse Manga Slate With This New Collab

Get ready, webcomic fans, because Webtoon Entertainment is announcing a groundbreaking new partnership! In an exciting collaboration with Saturday AM, a publisher renowned for its diverse voices, Webtoon is set to release a slate of exclusive series that promises to shake up the digital comics landscape.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t just another content deal; it’s a move to highlight underrepresented creators and bring fresh, inclusive stories to a global audience. Starting in Fall 2025, prepare to dive into a vibrant collection of stories, including highly anticipated titles like Clock Striker, Apple Black, and Hammer, all reimagined for Webtoon’s signature vertical scroll format. This fusion of captivating visuals and diverse voices is poised to create an immersive experience for readers from all walks of life.

The Partnership Is Opening Doors for a New Generation of Creators and Stories

The initial wave of Saturday AM series launching on Webtoon in late 2025 showcases the dedication to diverse representation in webcomics. Among the highly anticipated titles is Clock Striker, a series featuring the first black female lead hero in shonen manga history. This globally beloved story follows Cast, a young engineer on her journey to become a legendary warrior. Then there’s Apple Black, one of the most popular manga from Africa. Created by the popular YouTuber, Odunze Oguguo (Whyt Manga) from Nigeria, Apple Black tells the tale of a powerful young sorcerer destined to save the world. Finally, Hammer offers a heartwarming fantasy adventure about a mischievous boy named Stud who embarks on a quest to uncover clues about his father’s mysterious travels, all while wielding the extraordinary ability to transform his fist into a hammer.

These titles, alongside others like Massively Multiplayer World of Ghosts, Titan King, and Gunhild, are set to redefine the digital comic experience.

This landmark partnership goes beyond simply adding new titles to Webtoon’s already extensive library; it’s a testament to a shared vision of fostering diversity and inclusion within the comics industry. Saturday AM has consistently championed BIPOC creators, translating their unique stories into multiple languages and distributing them worldwide.

This commitment to reflecting the real-world diversity of its readership is precisely what attracted Webtoon. This sentiment perfectly aligns with Webtoon’s dedication to expanding the reach of comics on a global scale. Saturday AM’s work has paved the way for a new generation of creators, and both Saturday AM and Webtoon share a deep commitment to making comics more inclusive and reflective of the world in which we live.

While specific launch dates for each series are still under wraps, the anticipation for this groundbreaking collaboration is already building, promising an exciting new chapter for webcomic enthusiasts and a significant step forward for diversity in storytelling.