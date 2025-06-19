Disney Lands Huge Streaming Win With Live-Action Webtoon Show Starring Shin Min-a

Webtoon has been ramping up the anime and live-action adaptations of its most popular titles as of late. Having said that, while everyone has their sights set on Omniscient Reader’s live-action film releasing this August, another one of the publisher’s biggest hits is making its way to Disney+ in 2026, and this time it’s a romance manhwa with a stacked live-action cast to boot.

A recent post on X by Disney Plus Korea has confirmed that the live-action adaptation of The Remarried Empress will be released on Disney+ in 2026. The adaptation was first announced by Webtoon’s subsidiary, Studio N, back in April 2025, also confirming the star-studded cast consisting of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Shin Min-a as the lead, Empress Navier, W, and Romance is a Bonus Book star Lee Jong-suk as Heinrey, The Trauma Code‘s Ju Ji-hoon as Emperor Sovieshu, and Lee Se-young as Rashta. The announcement post by Disney+ was also accompanied by new photos of the main cast at the first script reading for the series. All that said, it has yet to be confirmed whether the series will be available worldwide on the platform.

The Remarried Empress’ Live-Action is Coming to Disney+ in 2026

Given that most of the webtoon adaptations so far have been action series, it’s certainly nice to see a romance series for a change, and Disney+ and Webtoon could not have picked a better one than The Remarried Empress. The series is easily one of the most popular and successful romance manhwa on Webtoon, as well as its Japanese counterpart, Line Manga, where it reportedly earned over 100 million yen per month last year.

Considering the series’ popularity, the live-action adaptation will certainly have high expectations to live up to, and there are sure to be challenges in bringing this gorgeous, historical manhwa to life. The Remarried Empress is best known for its Western setting and incredibly ornate and beautiful costumes and landscapes, and challenging as this may be to bring to life, hopefully, the live-action will stay true to the series rather than converting it into a Korean historical series, as this is what truly sets The Remarried Empress apart. Either way, with a cast this talented and renowned, this live-action adaptation of The Remarried Empress might just surpass all of Webtoon’s romance live-action adaptations so far, including True Beauty and Marry My Husband.

