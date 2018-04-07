Where To Watch ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3

The Spring 2018 anime season is here and it can be a bit overwhelming, and make it tougher to keep track of your favorite series. The third season of My Hero Academia is one such release, and it’s going to be a big premiere when it launches.

But where can you see the series for yourself? We’ve rounded up all of your options here below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crunchyroll – There is a monthly subscription fee to watch episodes (in Japanese with English subs) the day of release, but they also offer a free option to fans who don’t mind waiting a week after initial release to watch a new episode.

FunimationNOW – The first English dub episode has been delayed, but the Japanese release with English subs will be available.

Hulu – Japanese with English subs

VRV – Japanese with English subs, and later release for English dub

My Hero Academia Season 3, Episode 1 is titled “Game Start!” and the synopsis reads as such:

“Summer Break Has Arrived! And Class 1-A Goes…Swimming?!

At last, summer break has arrived for UA! And because of the training camp’s proximity, several students are spending their vacation there. Because of this, Izuku, Mineta, and Makinari meet at the school’s swimming pool to train. The new season begins with lots of original scenes!”

If you want to know more about the upcoming season before it releases, the series recently released a new trailer showing off much of the upcoming arc of the season. The returning third season of the series is set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level.

Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original mangawith series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.