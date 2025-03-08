Witch Watch Reveals English Dub Cast With New Trailer

Play video

Witch Watch is one of the major anime making their debut as part of the upcoming Spring 2025 anime schedule next month, and the anime is getting ready for its English dub debut with a new trailer showing off its cast. Witch Watch is the next major franchise from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to get its official anime adaptation due this year (following Sakamoto Days this Winter), so there is quite a lot of anticipation over how this series is going to look and sound in motion.

Witch Watch will be making its anime debut in full later this April, but will also be holding special early screenings of the first three episodes with GKIDS. This new Witch Watch: Watch Party is coming to select theaters in North America on March 16th, so it won’t be too long before fans get to see it in action. To celebrate the upcoming premiere, Witch Watch has debuted the first look at the anime’s English dub release with a new trailer that you can check out in the video above.

Witch Watch English Dub Voice Cast Revealed

Witch Watch’s English dub cast (as detailed via press release) will be headlined by Lily Ki “Lilypichu” as Nico Wakatsuki, Stephen Fu as Morihito Otogi, Caleb Yen as Kanshi Kazamatsuri, Kevin K. Gomez as Keigo Magami, Cristina Vee as Nemu Miyao, and Kyle Hebert as Reiji Otogi. As for the anime itself, Witch Watch will be premiering on April 6th in Japan and will be streaming with Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu and more outside of Japan. It has been confirmed to run for two consecutive cours of episodes for its debut season (so it will be wrapping up ahead of the Fall 2025 anime schedule this October).

Hiroshi Ikehata will be directing Witch Watch’s new anime together with Masao Kawase for Bibury Animation Studio. Deko Akao will be handling the scripts, Haruko Iizuka will be handling the character designs, Mutsumi Takemiya will be editing the anime, and Yukari Hashimoto will be composing the music. As for the Japanese voice cast, it will be headlined by the likes of Rina Kawaguchi as Nico Wakatsuki, Ryota Suzuki as Morihito Otogi, Kohei Amasazki as Kanshi Kazamatsuri, Kaito Ishikawa as Keigo Magami, Tomori Kusunogi as Nemu Miyao.

What Is Witch Watch About?

Originally created by Kenta Shinohara for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2021, Witch Watch might not be one of the biggest hits currently running but it’s one of the most consistent. It’s been steady with each new chapter of the series as it can range anywhere from an episodic adventure to building towards a lengthy, action packed arc. It’s going to be interesting to see how the anime adaptation handles this balance as a talented voice cast and fun production could help take all of its comedy to a new level.

GKIDS teases what to expect from Witch Watch as such, “Morihito Otogi, a high school student who comes from a lineage of ogres, enjoys a peaceful, ordinary life until his childhood friend, Nico, moves in with him. Nico is a witch-in-training, and chooses Morihito to be her familiar. While Nico is thrilled to reunite with her old friend and crush, Morihito is tasked with the perilous duty to protect her from a foretold calamity. Between the unpredictable chaos caused by Nico’s magic, and the awkwardness of sharing a home, their lives become a whirlwind of supernatural hijinks and threats.”

Are you excited for Witch Watch‘s anime premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!