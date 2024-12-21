Witch Watch Anime Reveals Episode Count & More With New Trailer: Watch

Witch Watch is one of the next wave of franchises from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to make their debut with a new TV anime next year, and now fans have gotten a much better look at what to expect from the new anime along with how much of it to expect too. Kenta Shinohara’s Witch Watch has been steadily running with the magazine since 2021, and it joins a new wave of early 2020s manga franchises getting their anime due next. But unlike many of the others, Witch Watch is probably the best fit for a weekly series of shenanigans.

Witch Watch previously announced that the anime would be making its debut some time in April as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule next year, and there is currently no concrete release date as of the time of this publication. What has been confirmed during the Jump Festa 2025 event this weekend, however, is that Witch Watch will be running for two consecutive cours of episodes. So fans will be able to watch it from when it premieres in April, until it ends some time in September with the Summer 2025 anime schedule. Check out the trailer for Witch Watch in the video above.

What’s New for Witch Watch?

The newest update for Witch Watch announced during Jump Festa was the confirmation that it will be running consecutively through the Spring and Summer 2025 anime schedules next year. Given that this is also the first fully revealing trailer for the new anime, there have been some new additions to the voice cast including Mikako Komatsu as Yuri Makuwa, Konomi Kohara as Kukumi Ureshino, Rie Takahashi as Kara Minami, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Tenryu Kiyomiya. All of whom can be seen in the new trailer shown above.

Hiroshi Ikehata will be directing Witch Watch’s new anime together with Masao Kawase for Bibury Animation Studio. Deko Akao will be handling the scripts, Haruko Iizuka will be handling the character designs, Mutsumi Takemiya will be editing the anime, and Yukari Hashimoto will be composing the music. But as of the time of this publication, further details about its production such as opening and ending themes, final episode count, and release date have still yet to be confirmed.

What Is Witch Watch?

Much like Kenta Shinohara’s previous works such as Sket Dance (which actually has an official crossover with Witch Watch late into the manga’s run), Witch Watch is likely going to stand out for being an episodic release. This anime doesn’t have the highest stakes right away, so many of the adventures are going to serve as the perfect palette cleanser for any fan who are already watching a ton of action heavy anime. It’s definitely going to find its audience when it starts airing through the Spring and Summer seasons next year.

If you wanted to check out Kenta Shinohara’s original Witch Watch manga before the new anime releases, you can find the latest chapters of the series for free (with the rest of the catalog with a paid subscription) with both Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. They tease what to expect from the manga as such:

“Morihito, a boy with the strength of an ogre, is about to start living together with his childhood friend Niko, who is training to be a witch. NIko’s magic leads to all sorts of unpredictable trouble, and with two teens under one roof… Let the fantastical antics begin! Magical comedy series by Kenta Shinohara creator of SKET DANCE and Astra Lost in Space.”