World Trigger Creator Takes on My Hero Academia's Heroines in New Art

World Trigger's creator took on some of My Hero Academia's standout heroines in some new art! Earlier this year, My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi surprised fans with his take on World Trigger heroines Rei Nasu and Yoko Katori as part of a fun exchange between the two creators to help each other get through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But now fans have been treated to the other side of this exchange as World Trigger series creator Daisuke Ashihara has shared his take on some of My Hero Academia's fan favorite heroines.

My Hero Academia's official Twitter account revealed some fun new art featuring Ashihara's take on heroines Momo Yaoyorozu, Nejire Hado, and Mei Hatsume as part of his vote for the most recent character popularity poll in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. Bringing his style to these heroines (and even some World Trigger elements), now these three standout even more! Check them out below:

It's going to be a huge year for both World Trigger and My Hero Academia as these two franchises not only will have new chapters releasing in each new edition of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, but they both will have some major anime adaptations next year. Not only will My Hero Academia return for a fifth season and new feature film adaptation, but World Trigger will finally returning for its much anticipated second season.

Which of these two franchises are you most excited to see in anime action next year? Will you be checking out both World Trigger and My Hero Academia's new season when they debut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!