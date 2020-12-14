World Trigger Season 2 Shares New Trailer

✖

World Trigger has revealed a new English subtitled trailer for Season 2! Following the end of the massive 70 plus episode first season's run from a few years ago, Daisuke Ashihara's World Trigger series will be returning for a brand new season featuring all sorts of new adventures and battles for the central heroes to face. Fans got to see a brief tease of these new battles toward the end of the first season, but it's not until years later that fans will be able to see the full scale of the next major arc to come.

World Trigger Season 2 has yet to be officially confirmed for an English language license just yet, but helping matters in that case is Toei Animation themselves as they have released an official English subtitled trailer for the second season giving fans a brief tease of what kind of action is going to be coming our way in the next season.

New enemies are approaching. Let’s go, Kuga! Watch the new trailer for the second season of WORLD TRIGGER! Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/jPGxs5Nu8J — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) December 12, 2020

World Trigger's second season will officially be tackling the Galopoula, and this means fans will be introduced to a number of powerful new faces when the anime returns. The Galopoula Expedition Force has previously been confirmed for the series as well with a cast including the likes of Hisao Egawa as Gatlin, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Ratarikov, Mie Sonozaki as Wen So, Kenjiro Tsuda as Koskero, Ayumu Murase as Reghindetz, and Ryoko Shiraishi as Yomi.

Premiering in Japan on January 9th (with an earlier premiere for some select fans in Japanese theaters on December 25th), World Trigger's second season will be handled by new director Morio Hatano (who previously directed the Future Trunks arc of Dragon Ball Super). Hiroyuki Yoshino will be returning to write the second season, Kenji Kawai returns as composer, and Toshihisa Kaiya will be serving as character designer. The voice cast from the first season will all be returning for the new episodes as well.

What do you think? How did you feel about World Trigger's first season? Excited to check out the second season when it debuts next month? What moments from Daisuke Ashihara's manga are you most excited to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!