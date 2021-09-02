World Trigger Season 3 Drops New Poster

✖

With the "Neighbors," still being a threat in the world of World Trigger, the anime series created by Daisuke Ashihara and Toei Animation will be getting its third season and the anime franchise has released a new poster to get fans hyped for the return of the franchise. With the first season releasing a staggering seventy episodes to kick things off, the episode count for season three has yet to be revealed, but fans can expect the next chapter of the series to arrive later this fall.

Twitter Outlet WSJ_News shared the new key visual along with the release date of October 9th for season three of World Trigger, giving fans a glimpse at the returning characters that are battling against a terrifying threat that cannot be defeated with traditional weaponry:

New Key Visual for World Trigger Season 3 TV Anime Revealed. The anime will premiere on October 9, 2021. pic.twitter.com/ormwrYtdE8 — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) September 1, 2021

The current cast of voice actors for World Trigger currently includes the likes of Hisao Egawa as Gatlin, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Ratarikov, Mie Sonozaki as Wen So, Kenjiro Tsuda as Koskero, Ayumu Murase as Reghindetz, Ryoko Shiraishi as Yomi, Megumi Han as Yoko Katori, Kenji Akabane as Rokuro Wakamura, Yudai Mino as Yuta Miura, and Reina Kondo as Hana Somei. Season Two of the series only had twelve episodes, so it definitely should be interesting to see how many episodes the upcoming season receives.

For those who might be unfamiliar with World Trigger, the official description reads as such:

"When a gate to another world suddenly opens on Earth, Mikado City is invaded by strange creatures known as "Neighbors," malicious beings impervious to traditional weaponry. In response to their arrival, an organization called the Border Defense Agency has been established to combat the Neighbor menace through special weapons called "Triggers." Even though several years have passed after the gate first opened, Neighbors are still a threat and members of Border remain on guard to ensure the safety of the planet."

Will you be checking out the third season when it arrives later this fall? What fights do you think Yuma Kuga and his friends will have to deal with in the upcoming season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Neighbors.