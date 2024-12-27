Wotakoi Teases Exciting Manga Return for Its Special Anniversary

Fujita’s beloved romantic comedy Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku is celebrating its tenth anniversary in the best possible way with the release of an all-new manga. Commemorating ten years since the manga’s serialization on Comic Pool back in 2015, Ichijinsha recently announced a new Wotakoi exhibition event along with the exciting announcement that Wotakoi will be receiving a new manga drawn by Fujita.

As per an announcement on Wotakoi‘s tenth-anniversary account on X and the official website launched for the same, Wotakoi will be holding a special exhibition in Tokyo, Japan from March 11th to 24th, 2025 at the Matsuya Ginza. Besides reflecting on memorable moments throughout the series and revealing new colored illustrations and never-before-seen manga manuscripts, the exhibition will also be revealing a newly drawn Wotakoi manga. Little details have been revealed about the new manga just yet and what to expect from it story-wise, though a one-shot, a spin-off, or a compilation of short stories seems most likely.

Wotakoi To Receive New Manga To Celebrate Ten Years of Serialization

Despite the manga having ended with eleven volumes back in October 2021, Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku remains as popular as ever, having sold over 12 million copies as of 2021. The charming josei series is one that especially appeals to anime and manga fans of all ages and genders due to its premise being centered around the relationships between otakus.

It would hardly be an exaggeration to say that fans are still hoping for the anime to receive a second season even six years later. Though the tenth anniversary hasn’t brought much good news in that regard, the announcement of the new manga has been met with just as much enthusiasm especially for those desperate for more of Narumi, Hirotaki, Koyanagi, and Kabakura’s romantic hijinks after all these years.

Besides a charming new tenth-anniversary visual featuring Narumi and Hirotaka, the series’ creator, Fujita, has also provided a comment on the occasion which reads:

“It seems that 10 years have passed since I drew Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku. What kind of otaku were you 10 years ago, and what are you obsessed with now? To express my gratitude to all the otaku who have supported me since then, I drew many members of Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku for the first time in a long time! I hope to see you again at Matsuya Ginza.”

Source: Wotakoi 10th Anniversary Website