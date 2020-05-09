WWE's Kofi Kingston Wants To Enter The Anime Worlds Of Attack On Titan and Dragon Ball

✖

The tag team known as the New Day within World Wrestling Entertainment has worn their love of anime and pop culture on their sleeves during their professional wrestling careers and Kofi Kingston has revealed that he'd love to see an action figure made up of himself that places him into the anime worlds of Attack On Titan and Dragon Ball Z! With the New Day having worn Saiyan armor from Dragon Ball as they entered into the wrestling ring during pay per view events, the trio are simply dying to have their visages portrayed with models of their own!

Kofi himself has managed to score a big win outside of the tag team that is the New Day, becoming the world champion of the WWE and winning the world heavyweight championship. Though he eventually lost the belt, his love of anime and pop culture hasn't been diminished in the slightest as the trio of high flying wrestlers have still shared their love of series like Dragon Ball Z and Attack On Titan!

We recently had the chance to sit down with Kofi and chat about what action figures he would like to see made of himself in the future and what series, anime or otherwise, he would like to enter via a model made of himself down the line:

"Talking about it now, I don't know if there's anything that would top that," Kingston said. "But I'm a big anime fan. I'm a huge anime fan, Dragon Ball Z in particular. I just finished watching Attack on Titan, which is awesome. I like it. Off the top of my head, if we were to have WWE figures that were collaborated with titans and titan form, whoa dude. Or Super Saiyan Kofi Kingston."

The WWE hasn't been shy about turning some of their biggest super stars into action figures, with Kofi having already received several examples, though none have crossed over into the world of anime as of yet. With the New Day continuing their love of the medium via their wrestling careers, and outside channels such as Youtube and podcasts, we're crossing our fingers that one day Kofi Kingston will see his dream come true!

What anime series would you like to see Kofi Kingston get an action figure for? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the WWE!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.