Yashahime Will Take a Short Hiatus Ahead of the Holiday

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has become a cult hit with Inuyasha fans and for good reason. Despite their fears, this sequel has gone on to carry Rumiko Takahashi's story forward in the most delightful of ways. But if you were hoping to win in the new year with a brand-new episode, well - we are sorry to disappoint!

Not long ago, Funimation gave fans a quick update on Yashahime and its schedule. The service confirmed the sequel is about to take a week-long hiatus, and it will be doing so in light of the new year holiday.

A quick schedule update, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon viewers! There will be no new simulcast episode on January 2, and no new dub episodes on January 1 or January 8. The sub will return January 9 and the dub will return January 15. pic.twitter.com/DPvffchdp1 — Funimation (@FUNimation) December 28, 2020

"A quick schedule update, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon viewers! There will be no new simulcast episode on January 2, and no new dub episodes on January 1 or January 8," the statement reads. "The sub will return January 9 and the dub will return January 15."

As you can see, Yashahime is taking the coming week off as January 2 runs up against the new year. This means Saturday might feel a bit barren for fans, but the sequel will return before long. Funimation has plans to resume its simulcast on January 9 with a new episode, and the dub will follow the next week on January 15.

If you have not yet checked out this series, you can catch up with it during the new year. Viz Media has released a synopsis for Yashahime which can be read here: "The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

Are you enjoying Yashahime so far...? What more do you want from the Inuyasha sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.