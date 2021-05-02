Yasuke Review Round-Up

Netflix has a big thing going on with anime, and the company isn't trying to hide it one bit. Over the past few years, the brand has put out some hit series whether we're talking Devilman Crybaby or Aggretsuko. Now, Yasuke has joined the team, and the series is a solid hit with critics. As you can see in the slides below, reviews are in for Yasuke, and they are solid, to say the least. The first season went live last week to praise from fans, and critics agree all the same. In fact, this hype was echoed by ComicBook's Nick Valdez who only had good things to say about the samurai tale. (Photo: Netflix) "It's a slick and cool six episodes that offer a fun time that we really need more of. Even with as much ground as it covers, there's still lots of potential directions to explore. There's a unique world within Yasuke's universe as it blends history with fantasy, and this team really needs to all work together again. If this is it, however, then it's still worth the trip," he wrote. You can find a round-up of reviews below for Yasuke to get a better idea of how the anime is. Critics have given the anime a solid 95% rating if you consult Rotten Tomatoes, but the same cannot be said for regular fans. The audience score sits just under 60% currently, so the reviews below may help you decide whether Yasuke is up your alley. Have you checked out Yasuke yet? Does it rank high on your list of the site's best original anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Polygon "Yasuke is a fascinating series, representing the latest touchstone in the cross-cultural evolution of Japanese anime as an artform, and a way to make exploring an uncommon footnote of Japanese history into something unforgettable. There are a wealth of stories to explore in this universe from Yasuke's perspective, and if the conclusion of the season is any indication, this is far from the last we'll see of the Black samurai." - Polygon

Indie Wire "There are not many verifiable details about the real-world Yasuke but the show does an admirable job of dramatizing the key parts of his life that have been recorded throughout history. Yasuke's chance meeting with Nobunaga and his gradual rising through the latter's ranks are outlined throughout a variety of flashbacks in the first three episodes, which are prevalent without detracting from the show's primary plot. Internal strife about Nobunaga's relatively open-minded (for the time) outlook are hinted at, and Yasuke's worldview is briefly explored, as is his talent for swordplay, which is best showcased in a thrillingly bloody melee in Episode 3." - Indie Wire

IGN "Yasuke is an endearing character who operates from a sense of loyalty and honor. If only we could've found out more about what shaped this hero beyond his chance encounter with Lord Nobunaga in 1579. It does add to his mysterious persona, but giving us more insight into his background would've helped us as viewers understand his circumstances. As Yasuke once said, "the past informs our future, it shows who we are." Though we do see glimpses of his past, seeing a bit more before his arrival to Japan definitely would have helped inform who this once-living legend was and what makes him tick. The stunning and creative visuals will undoubtedly keep fans of anime watching, but the sheer lack of character development and a compelling story mars what might have otherwise been a promising Netflix anime series." - IGN

Salon "There are far worse critiques a show can sustain than the observation that there's not enough of it, or that it stuffs too many attention-grabbing elements in too small of a space. It simply means "Yasuke" would be better if there were more of it, and either by accident or intentionally Thomas and his collaborators leave enough about this hero shrouded to make room for that to occur." - Salon

The New York Times "As it is, the quieter and more novel aspects of "Yasuke" get drowned out by its louder, less distinctive action story lines. There seems to be a lot of untapped potential in the protagonist's history, or alternative history, that goes unrealized by pressing him into a relatively conventional magical-child-against-evil story arc. Still, there's a lot to see and hear and like in this story: the balletic swordplay, the hallucinatory visions of psychic combat, the subtler battles between competing conceptions of honor. By fancifully filling the gaps of history, "Yasuke" has created an intriguing hero, even if you may end it wanting to know him a little better." - The New York Times

Roger Ebert "To the tune of six brisk half-hour length episodes, Thomas' "Yasuke" hits the spot for any anime lover while offering new subversions to the samurai genre. It raises questions regarding racism and sexism. And it never shies away from real ruthlessness. While the story features a few too many dots that need connecting, "Yasuke" connects in every other way for maximum bloody impact." - Roger Ebert