YOLO: Rainbow Trinity Shares New Trailer Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity will be making its debut with Adult Swim later this Spring, and the animated series has shared a new look at what to expect from Season 3 with a new trailer. Adult Swim has been on a hot streak for the year thus far with the debut of a new original series this Winter, Common Side Effects. Now that Adult Swim has already opened the floodgates for what’s next, it’s time to carry on that spirit into Spring with a big return from one of its wildest original series as YOLO is gearing up to make a comeback for Season 3.

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity is the third season of Michael Cusack’s (who you might recognize as the co-creator behind Smiling Friends) original animated series, and it’s teasing that Sarah and Rachel are going to be put through a whole new season of wacky adventures. Just like seen with the first two seasons already, the newest trailer for YOLO: Rainbow Trinity shows off a lot of seemingly random and wild characters that it’s going to be hard to predict what exactly is going on. Check out the new trailer in the video above as shared by Adult Swim.

When Does YOLO Season 3 Come Out?

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity will be making its debut with Adult Swim on Sunday, March 9th at midnight, and the episodes will then be made available for streaming with Max the day after. Created by Smiling Friends co-creator Michael Cusack, Sarah (Sarah Bishop) and Rachel (Todor Manojlovic) will be taking on all sorts of new adventures through many different locales. There seems to be wildly different kind of stories than seen with the first two seasons too as the trailer teases snowy locations and even a holiday inspired episode amongst the offerings.

“Season three of YOLO is peak Michael Cusack,” said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen when YOLO: Rainbow Trinity first started to reveal its promotional materials for the new season. “It’s super surprising, fast, and funny, with the types of cheery characters only Michael can do. Plus, I have to say, a lot of great songsmithing from the man himself. If you haven’t yet experienced YOLO, this is the perfect season to dive in.”

What’s Next for Adult Swim?

Sunday, March 9th is actually going to be a pretty big night with Adult Swim overall. Not only is YOLO: Rainbow Trinity going to be making its premiere, but it will then be followed up by the debut of a brand new series shortly after, Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances. Both of these quarter-hour offerings will be showing off their premiere episodes before being made available for streaming with Max the day after, and both tease some wacky adventures for their respective leads. Which means fans are going to be treated to quite the fun dynamic when all this kicks in this Spring.

Produced for Adult Swim by Six Point Harness, Oh My God…Yes! is created by Emmy nominated writer and executive producer Adele “Supreme” Williams (My Dad the Bounty Hunter), and executive produced by Dominique Braud (The Simpsons). These two series share a wacky spirit in that it’s hard to predict what to expect, but it’s certainly going to make for a fun night on Adult Swim when both are firing on all cylinders.

How are you liking the look of Adult Swim’s offerings for Spring so far? What are you hoping to see in YOLO: Rainbow Trinity? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!