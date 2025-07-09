Beloved Epic Fantasy Series Announces Surprise Hiatus Before Finale: What to Know

In the world of shojo, Yona of the Dawn ranks among one of the best fantasy romance series of all time. The manga by Mizuho Kusanagi debuted in 2009 in Hana to Yume magazine as a monthly series. The series even debuted an anime adaptation by Pierrot in 2014, which gained public recognition. However, even more than a decade later, the animation studio never announced a sequel as fans continue to wait for one even now. The story centers around Yona, a former princess who witnessed her father’s murder and was chased out of the castle by her childhood crush, Soo-Won. Devastated by the tragedy, Yona could only cry for help from her trusted bodyguard, Hak, who barely managed to escape with her from the castle.

After losing her only family member and her home, Yona falls into despair. However, with Hak’s support, she begins a new journey where she rises against the odds, gathers new allies, and protects the kingdom she grew up knowing nothing about. The story has come a long way since then, and we are finally witnessing the ending of this epic journey. While the release date of the manga finale hasn’t been confirmed yet, we may have to bid farewell to it in less than a year from now. However, just when the story was preparing for its grand finale, it announced a surprise hiatus.

Yona of the Dawn Chapter 272 Gets Delayed

"Akatsuki no Yona" will go on Hiatus until Oct 3, 2025!



Ending soon!



Vol 47 (Final?) will be out in Spring 2026.



A special edition including an artbook (64p, Format A5) will be available too.



Eng Release @VIZMedia



French Release @pikaedition pic.twitter.com/noncEeABq8 — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) July 8, 2025

The manga releases new chapters usually in the first or second week of every month in the Hana to Yume magazine. After the July issue, which released Chapter 271, the series will go on a hiatus and release Chapter 272 on October 3rd, 2025, based on the Japanese time zone. While the manga isn’t available to read monthly on any official platforms in North America, you can buy physical or digital copies on the official website of Viz. The platform currently has 44 volumes in English, while Japan has released 46 so far.

It usually takes a year for an English version of the volume to be released. So, considering that Volume 45 was released in December last year, we may get another volume before the end of 2025. Additionally, the series just released its Volume 46 in June 2025. Volume 47, which is rumored to be the final volume, is expected to be out in Spring 2026. It will also include a special art book of 64 pages in A5 size.

What Is Happening in the Final Arc of Yona of the Dawn?

Hakusensha

The final arc is the culmination of Yona’s journey as she returns to Kouka Kingdom and struggles to resolve the relationship with those around her. The arc begins by shedding light on Zeno’s struggles, who has been tormented by the burden of immortality for several centuries. Beneath his cheerful personality, Zeno has been suffering endlessly, dealing with pain, loss, and loneliness. He believes that the cycle of the dragons’ birth must end with this generation, and to do that, he even betrays Yona and her group. He seals himself and the other Dragon Warriors inside the Chalice of the Four Dragons’ Blood in an attempt to return their powers to the heavens and end his own life.

Hakusensha

However, Yona enters the chalice to save Zeno from sacrificing himself. Meanwhile, Hak and Soo‑Won are active in the outside world, trying to uncover the lore behind the Chalice and preparing for what’s to come. However, despite being the reincarnation of King Hiryuu, the first king of the Kouka Kingdom, Yona is still unable to persuade the dragon gods to set the warriors free. Things take a turn for the worse when Hak’s life is put in jeopardy and Yona is left to make a difficult choice.

The story will wrap up the conflict with the dragon gods. Additionally, it’s the perfect time for the prophecy to be fulfilled now, the one said by the oracle. We learned at the beginning of the story that the “sword and the shield,” which will protect the king, shall awaken after the four dragons are gathered. So far, we know nothing about the “sword and the shield,” even though there are assumptions about their identities. Once they are awakened, the Red Dragon will restore the dawn, which will conclude Yona’s journey.

