Yona of the Dawn Creator Shares Stunning Visual During Manga Hiatus

Kusanagi Mizuho’s hit shojo fantasy manga, Yona of the Dawn, debuted in the Hana to Yume magazine on August 5th, 2009. After 16 years of serialization, the story is currently in its final phase. However, the conclusion has been delayed due to an unexpected hiatus after the release of Chapter 271. The manga will return with Chapter 272 on October 3rd, 2025. As fans await the manga’s return, Mizuho shared a gorgeous visual of Son Hak to celebrate his birthday on August 8th. The visual shows him having a soft smile while wearing the pendant Yona gave him during their travels.

Hak is the lead male character of the story, who is Yona’s childhood friend and even served as her bodyguard for about three years. On the night of her father’s murder, Hak single-handedly stood against the rebels and saved her life. The two barely managed to escape the palace, and he has been by her side ever since. While Hak always had feelings for Yona, the Princess reciprocates them in the middle of their journey. The manga has put the couple through several trials over the years, and the final arc is the most difficult part of their journey.

What to Expect From Yona of the Dawn Manga Finale

Image Courtesy of Kusanagi Mizuho

After traveling all across the Kouka Kingdom as well as the neighboring countries, Yona and her group settle in the Hiryuu Castle, but end up getting involved in a political struggle. Meanwhile, Zeno has his own worries, as he is determined to end the cycle of the Dragon Warriors’ suffering and bring an end to his immortal life. He hid his sorrows deep beneath his bright and cheerful personality, and now he has the perfect opportunity to carry out his plans. Zeno seals himself and the other Dragon Warriors inside the Chalice of the Four Dragons’ Blood, not expecting Yona to enter the chalice herself in an attempt to save him and the others.

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

However, things take a turn for the worse when Hak’s life is put in jeopardy and Yona is left to make a difficult choice. The manga will conclude after solving the conflict with the Dragon Gods and breaking the cycle Zeno desperately longed for. Additionally, the series has yet to reveal the identity of the Sword and the Shield from the prophecy by the Oracle, Ik-Soo. The Sword and Shield are expected to awaken after the four Dragon Warriors are gathered. Over the years, there have been several assumptions made about the identities of the Sword and the Shield, but the manga has yet to confirm anything. Once they are awakened, the Red Dragon (Yona) will restore the dawn, which will wrap up her journey.

Studio Pierrot also adapted the manga into an anime and aired 24 episodes from 2014 to 2015. The anime concludes after Yona and Hak gather their entire group, which is the beginning of their journey. However, the second season of the anime was never confirmed despite its popularity. The manga has currently over 15 million copies in circulation worldwide, which calls for a remake or a sequel season ASAP.

H/T: Kusanagi Mizuho on X