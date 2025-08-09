Black Clover Returns This Summer: What You Need to Know

Black Clover is coming back for a major update in just a couple of days, so here’s everything you need to know to be ready for its big Summer 2025 comeback. Yuki Tabata is now working through the final arc of the series, and it’s been in this mode for about a year at this point. Shifting over from its previously weekly release schedule with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the manga is now releasing a new couple of chapters on a quarterly launch schedule with Jump GIGA magazine instead. But it’s been a fairly successful run through the final arc so far.

As part of the commemoration for Black Clover’s 10th anniversary, Black Clover has a massive return scheduled for the Summer 2025 edition of Jump GIGA magazine hitting shelves in Japan this month. With three full chapters planned for this next entry, fans are going to be closer to the end of the series than ever before as the final fight against Lucius Zogratis and his increasingly powerful Paladins continue. It’s time to get ready for the end.

Black Clover is returning on Tuesday August 12th in Japan (and Monday, August 11th in the United States) with three new chapters. This will be Chapters 381 through 383 of the manga series, and each of them will be continuing right from where it all left off earlier this Spring. This is the biggest update for the manga yet as previous returns had been capped off at two chapters, so it really teases that something big is going down now that the final battle against Lucius Zogratis has officially begun in full. But there’s still no telling where it’s going to go.

With its update shared last Spring, Asta and Yuno started fighting off against Lucius himself as those around the Clover Kingdom had been able to defeat their respective Paladin opponents in the final war thus far. In fighting Lucius, the foe was surprised at how much stronger fighting together made both Asta and Yuno in that moment and it seemed like the two actually got to have a credible victory over him. But it was sadly revealed that the Lucius they had been fighting was just another clone. The real Lucius had been biding his time for a super spell using the Clover Kingdom’s grimmoire library.

Asta took a major blow from Lucius as he was thus powered up by this new spell, and his Paladins started to return with monstrous new forms. With Asta being injured, Yuno got him away from the battlefield and is now standing tall against Lucius to buy enough time for Asta to return. This makes Yuno’s fate all the more unclear heading into these new chapters, and sparked off a whole new wave of chaos that could mean yet another full year of chapters before the series actually approaches its grand finale.

When Is Black Clover Going to End?

With Black Clover returning for three major chapters for the Summer, it really does seem like the series is fast approaching its actual finale. The final battle has reached what could be considered a climax, but Asta himself has yet to reach that final point of the battle. With so many characters and enemies still in the mix, it’s also likely that the manga could be running for a lot longer than fans ever expected before this war for the Clover Kingdom ends. At the same time, it’s also got a new anime to worry about coming fast on the horizon too.

Black Clover’s original TV anime ended its run after 170 plus episodes, and had to do so because it was fast approaching the then current chapters of the manga. When the anime ended, it was only about three or so weeks away from the manga’s events. It caught up fairly quickly, and that’s likely going to be a concern for the new anime release too. But with the Spade Kingdom Raid arc and the events of this final, Ultimate Wizard King arc leaving room for the anime, there’s a question of how either of these schedules will be impacting one another.

Black Clover will be returning for Season 2 with animation studio Pierrot, but has yet to confirm a release date or window as of the time of this publication. If the anime returns to its weekly schedule as seen with the first season, then it’s going to catch up with the final arc pretty quickly. It’s likely that the anime will be on a seasonal release schedule instead. If that happens, then the manga won’t have to rush to end its story just so that the anime won’t run into the same problem as last time. So while the end is coming, and fast, Black Clover is going to take its time to get to that satisfying conclusion.