‘Your Name’ Director Teases Next Film

Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name has cemented its place as one of the most critically and commercially successful anime films of all time, so fans have been anxiously awaiting to see what he comes out with next.

Thankfully Shinkai recently took to Twitter to confirm that his next film is prepping for a release sometime next year.

Thank you for the warm words. We are producing a new feature film for next year. I hope you guys look forward to it! https://t.co/AHG4ZJp1KY — 新海誠 (@shinkaimakoto) August 2, 2018

Shinkai spoke on Twitter saying, “Thank you for the warm words. We are producing a new feature film for next year. I hope you guys look forward to it!” As for what the new film could be, Shinkai has previously gone on recordthat his next film will most likely follow boys and girls in adolescence.

His films have usually dealt with two characters in a close relationship trying to cross social, political, or even scientific boundaries, so if the next film can come even close to the amount of notoriety Your Name did, then fans are in for a good time.

If you aren’t familiar with Your Name, you should know that the film is the most successful anime feature of all-time. The film debuted in Japan in 2016 and quickly earned more money than any of Studio Ghibli’s iconic films, beating out Spirited Away to become the highest-grossing anime feature in the global market.

The film is so popular, in fact, it is set to get a Hollywood live-action version. It was announced last fall that Star Wars director J.J. Abrams is making a live-action version of Your Name, news that revived concerns about whitewashing when it comes to Hollywood’s track record with anime, particularly with the less-than-positive reactions to Scarlett Johansson’s turn as cyborg heroine Major in Ghost in the Shell and the complete transplant of Death Note from Tokyo to Seattle complete with a nearly all-white cast.

For those who plan to stream Your Name (which is now available on Google Play), prepare to have your heart broken. Your Name is a beautiful, nostalgic love story between two star-crossed lovers. It follows two high school students after they discover they spontaneously switch bodies. Rather than panic, the pair find a way to work out their supernatural exchanges and begin to fall for one another. But, when the phenomena comes to an abrupt halt, the would-be lovers learn how cruel both fate and time can truly be.