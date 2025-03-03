Yu-Gi-Oh Anniversary Event Promo Has Yugi & Kaiba at Center Stage

Konami is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the first Yu-Gi-Oh anime with a new live event featuring the biggest musicians who’ve worked on the anime. The company has shared a new promo poster featuring Yugi Moto and Seto Kaiba to celebrate the event. The promo has the two rocking out on a stage, their mouths wide open and blazing through the microphone stand. The event is called the Yu-Gi-Oh! Animation Series 25th Duelist Live Kingdom, and it will take place at the Tachikawa Stage Garden in Tokyo on July 12th, 2025. Fans can get tickets through Japan’s lottery system, which sells tickets to consumers who are part of the winning lottery results.

Videos by ComicBook.com

People can send applications to be part of the lottery until 11:59 PM JST on March 10th, 2025. The lottery results will be announced on March 15th at 6 PM JST. The lottery winners must pay the convenience store payment by March 18th to get their tickets. The musical artists performing at the event will include Kimeru, Masami Okui, Masaaki Endoh, vistlip, Hideaki Takatori, Saeki youthK, and Ayaka Nanase. The venue also lists voice actors from the original series as attending the event, though, no specific actors were named on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! Animation Series 25th Duelist Live Kingdom website at the time of this writing.

Konami

Konami Celebrates Yu-Gi-Oh! With a Rocking Event!

Music has always played an important role in Yu-Gi-Oh‘s success in Western and Eastern markets. The American “Yu-Gi-Oh! Theme” that played in every opening of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters dub has become iconic among anime fans. The dark atmosphere and over-dramatic vocalization have been etched in children’s minds for decades. Yugi’s infamous “Time to Duel!” quote has endured for generations and remains a pop culture meme.

Likewise, the many Japanese songs used for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Openings have remained some of the most popular in the franchise. Yu-Gi-Oh! Animation Series 25th Duelist Live Kingdom is part of Konami’s ongoing celebration of the franchise. Yu-Gi-Oh GX will receive a new 20th-anniversary remaster later in the year. Konami Animation has formed to deliver more animation of the Yu-Gi-Oh series, including a new set of shorts based on the lore of the cards. The franchise continues to be one of the biggest IPs in the world, with fans across the globe hoping Konami will deliver similar events like the Animation Series 25th Duelist Live Kingdom outside Japan.

H/T: Crunchyroll, Yu-Gi-Oh! Animation Series 25th Duelist Live Kingdom website