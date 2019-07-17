Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Perfectly Nails Kurama’s Dark Tournament Look

In our opinion, there may be no Shonen tournament arc more action packed and heart pounding than Yu Yu Hakusho’s Dark Tournament story line. Pitting off Yusuke Urameshi and his friends against numerous demonic fighters from across realities, each fighter had to figure out new abilities and power boosts in order to make their way to the toughest opponents waiting for them in Team Toguro. Kurama had to make more changes than anyone else, unleashing his demonic side and one fan celebrated the character through some amazing cosplay.

Shonen Jump’s Official Twitter Account shared this cosplayer’s interpretation of the “demon fox”, holding the rose that would transform into his deadly plant-like whip:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As mentioned above, Kurama had to unleash his demonic alter ego in order to survive the oncoming ranks of the demonic fighters that made up the Dark Tournament. Kurama is almost like Naruto before Naruto existed. Originally a demonic fox spirit, the “Oni” found its way into the body of an unborn child that would eventually become Kurama. Influenced by the love of his mother and the world around him, Kurama eventually found himself on the side of Yusuke along with his partner, the demon Hiei.

In the Dark Tournament, Kurama let his fox flag fly by unleashing his demonic alter ego to take down opponents, though like his comrades, the whole ordeal was insanely difficult to overcome and no one left the tournament without gaining multiple wounds in the process. While Yu Yu Hakusho’s official anime series may have ended, it recently released an OVA special to honor the 25th anniversary of the series.

If you’re looking for even more Yu Yu Hakusho action, there’s more of the way for Yusuke fans as a live action play is in the works to hit the stage in Japan, beginning this August.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay honoring Kurama from the Yu Yu Hakusho series? Do you agree that the Dark Tournament arc is one of the best stories in Shonen history? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Yu Yu Hakusho!

Yu Yu Hakusho was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1990. The story follows Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.