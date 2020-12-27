Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Gives Kuwabara Hilarious Low Cost Makeover

✖

One Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has given Kazuma Kuwabara a hilarious low cost makeover! Yoshihiro Togashi's Yu Yu Hakusho is still fondly looked at as one of the best action series to ever come out of the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and much of that popularity is due to the strong core cast at the center of it all. While he began the series as Yusuke Urameshi's rival at school, Kuwabara transformed himself over the course of the franchise to not only become Yusuke's best friend but one of the strongest fighters in the series overall.

While Kuwabara had some stylish looks over the course of Yu Yu Hakusho's run, the series has always kept him looking far more cool than his antics would make him seen and now he's gotten a makeover that takes that goofy side of his character over the edge! Artist Low Cost Cosplay has debuted a fun new take on Kuwabara that replaces his hair with orange slices in such a creative way! You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth)

Although the series is now well over thirty years from when it first made its debut in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Yu Yu Hakusho is just as strong of a franchise as ever. Not only did the series recently return for a set of OVA specials in celebration of the anime's 25th Anniversary (which have still yet to get an official release in North America), but the franchise will be returning for a brand new live-action adaptation coming to Netflix.

Live-action anime adaptations have garnered a rough reputation with fans over the years, but with a new look like this there's a good chance that Kuwabara will look twenty times more put together in the final product whenever it releases on Netflix around the world. Unfortunately there's no current concrete release date for this new live-action series just yet (or further details on production), but it will be produced as a Netflix Original project.

What do you think of this makeover for Yu Yu Hakusho's best of best friends? Who do you think would make a great fit for him in the live-action series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!