Yu-Gi-Oh: Here's How Yugi Looks with His Hair Down

It is fun to joke about your anime fav's hair, but there is a reason the meme thrives to this day. Anime like Yu-Gi-Oh have made it clear that hair can be whatever it wants in the world of anime. From color to style, there is nothing holding back anime protagonists from having hair sourced from their wildest dreams, but one fan has decided to give the star of Yu-Gi-Oh a break.

After all, everyone has to let their hair down and shake things off from time to time. Even Yugi Muto has to relax, and an artist decided to imagine how the Duel Monsters fanatic would look with his hair let down.

And spoiler alert! It looks pretty impressive. We can definitely see some rock stars from the 1980s pushing this look and making it work... so there's no doubt Yami is going to love the look!

The Yu-Gi-Oh artwork surfaced on Reddit some time ago after artist 大黄 helped it go viral. The spot-on piece looks like it could be from the anime given its careful shading and coloring. Yami Yugi looks as if he were plucked from a duel seeing how he is posed, but the hero's hair is a dead giveaway that something is amiss.

After all, his infamously spiky hair isn't defying gravity any longer. The artwork brings the hero's hair down to his shoulders, and fans can see how long Yugi's locks really are. Even his blonde bangs fall down to his collarbone, so fans can get a better idea of the time it takes Yugi to style his hair each morning. If he's got to get all that hair upright, Yugi will need more hairspray and gel than Seto Kaiba could budget for!

Does this take on Yugi seem cursed to you? Or do you prefer this looser look? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

