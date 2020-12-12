Hilarious Yu-Gi-Oh Origami Turns Yugi to Yami in a Snap

✖

The story of Yu-Gi-Oh! has continued in the world of anime with the series of Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens follows the adventures of one of the series youngest duelists in Yuga, but the most recognizable hero of the series remains Yugi Moto and his alter ego in the Pharoah Yami and one fan has managed to create a hilariously ingenious piece of origami that brings them together. Though Yugi left the role of the main duelist of the series with the conclusion of the first season of the anime franchise in Duel Monsters, his legacy has definitely remained long past his adventures.

Yugi and Yami had an interesting relationship, wherein the latter was a Pharoah from the Egyptian times that had a much better understanding of the supernatural monsters that were linked to the card game that they were both so engrossed in. With the two minds sharing one body, Yugi would normally give complete control of his physical form to Yami whenever he was put into a duel during the anime series. Though Yugi and Yami took a bow during the conclusion of the first season, they have returned to the series and will more than likely do so again at some point in the anime's future.

Twitter User Haginoco shared this impressive piece of origami that is able to switch from Yugi to Yami by simply changing the art's eyes, proving that the two sides of the same coin have far more in common than they might think during their life or death duels:

2020 has been tough for the anime franchise, not simply because the latest anime series was delayed, but also because the real-world tournaments of Yu-Gi-Oh! The Trading Card Game have had to be delayed or flat out canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. With plenty of video games giving fans the opportunity to play as their favorite duelists, including mobile games as well, there's plenty of opportunities for Duel Monsters fans to try out their decks and unleash their favorite cards!

What do you think of this ingenious origami? Which is your favorite leading man in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Duel Monsters!