Yuri!!! on Ice Co-Creator Gives Update on Movie

Much of the world may be under quarantine because of the novel coronavirus, but that doesn't mean the Yuri!!! On Ice movie has to suspend production. A new post from artist Mitsurou Kubo proved as much recently as the co-creator of Yuri!!! On Ice confirmed she is working diligently on the anime's movie from the safety of her home. And as you can imagine, fans are beyond thrilled with this update on the film.

Recently, Kubo took to Instagram to address her personal life with fans. It was there the artist admitted she has lived alone for a number of years, and she has got her mind focused on one thing. According to a report by Anime News Network, Kubo has a "burning desire" to continue working on Yuri!!! On Ice so that fans have something to see once this quarantine is finally over.

"I've been living alone for a long time, and it's been close to 25 years since I started drawing manga from home. And long, long before the recent self-isolation measures, I was at home working on #iceadolescence film. My burning desire to show this work to the world hasn't changed, not even in these times. I want to work hard and move forward alongside you all, so that one day this film can be shown to you," she shared.

"I'm not in a position to share details regarding the film's progress on social media, so my personal Instagram is going to just be a Foostagram from now on. This is my escape as an isolated person."

For those of you keeping track of the anime, you will know Yuri!!! On Ice debuted back in October 2016. The hit anime followed Japanese ice skater Yuri who is down on his luck, but his life turns around when Russian skating champion Victor decides to coach him. The LGBTQ+ anime earned praise for its story and animation, but the series' movie encountered a delay when its original 2019 release date was scrapped. In order to provide the best animation quality possible, Yuri!!! On Ice changed its comeback date, and fans still aren't sure when the ice skating series will serve up its movie.

