DC Comics Presents #26 Gave Readers the Best Teen Team of All-Time’s First Appearance

The Teen Titans don’t get the love of big name teams like the Avengers, Justice League, or X-Men, but they are one of the most popular and important teams in comics history. They weren’t the first teen team – they weren’t even the first sidekick team – but they were able to take the idea to new places. Since their debut in 1964, they’ve been the little team that could. Their pop culture impact may seem less than some other groups, but generations of kids in the 21st century have always grown up with a Teen Titans cartoon. They have a much bigger cultural fingerprint than they get credit for and that’s before we get to their most popular – and important – incarnation: the New Teen Titans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The New Teen Titans took the world by storm in 1980, creators Marv Wolfman and George Perez reaching a level of storytelling sympatico that we’ve rarely seen. The book was so popular that they were even competing with Uncanny X-Men, and it’s gone down as one of the greatest superhero comics ever. Early issues of New Teen Titans are highly coveted and honestly pretty hard to find (especially in good condition; every issue I’ve bought has been in well-read condition), but there’s one book that a lot of fans know nothing about that is integral to the team’s success – DC Comics Presents #26. This anthology team-up was one of the best DC comics of the early ’80s, with big name creators giving readers fantastic stories starring the best heroes. This particular issue had three stories, and nestled between a team-up of Superman and Hal Jordan and a story about Sargon the Sorcerer, we got the New Teen Titans’ first appearance.

The New Teen Titans Were the Shot in the Arm DC Needed

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

DC Comics was not in a good place in 1980. In 1978, the publisher tried to expand their line to compete with Marvel with the DC Explosion, dropping numerous books on the market. However, most of them never found an audience and this led to the DC Implosion, an event that almost destroyed the company. Things had stabilized by the time that DC Comics Presents #26 came out, but it was nowhere near as peachy as anyone would have liked. This is the DC Comics that New Teen Titans were about to walk into, not knowing that they were going to save the whole shebang.

The story itself is simple – Robin is suddenly dropped into a battle with a new Teen Titans team, but he has no idea who any of them are or what exactly is going on. The group band together and defeat a massive alien blob that had attacked STAR Labs, but suddenly, it’s all gone. Robin has no idea what happened, but the story reveals that Raven gave him this vision of the future to prepare for what was coming. It’s a fun way to introduce a new team, with Robin and the reader not knowing what was going on and learning together. It introduced some of the best Teen Titans ever and perfectly wet readers’ whistles. It was a brilliant hook for this new team and it led to massive success for DC.

You can’t really underplay the role that the New Teen Titans played in the DC Comics of the 1980s, even if you somehow dislike the group. They came along at one of the darkest periods in the company’s history and were able to pull them out of the tail spin. DC put out some of the greatest comics of all time in the ’80s, changing the industry forever, but the only reason they could do any of that was the New Teen Titans. They were the breadwinners for the company back then. So, for example, if you love the works of Alan Moore, the only reason DC had the money to go and get him was because of the team. Crisis on Infinite Earths? New Teen Titans. The DC British Invasion? New Teen Titans. They gave the publisher firm ground to stand on when it needed it the most.

In my old age, I’ve become a huge fan of DC Comics Presents. The book is one that we don’t really have anymore, but desperately need: a showcase book. Comics like this gave readers a one and done story with characters they might not always read, allowing them to expand their horizons. It was a place where you could, say, take a classic team, change them into a new form, and give readers a sneak peak at what came next. It was a petri dish, allowing creators to experiment, and while we don’t look back on it with reverence nowadays, it’s honestly an amazing series. Seriously, I’ve never bought an issue and been disappointed at all. It’s rarely been one of the hot books for collectors, but DC Comics Presents #26 is a perfectly cut diamond in a box of uncut ones; it’s all good, but there’s one that stands out. It’s a pretty rare book, and one of the most important comics of the ’80s.

DC Comics Presents #26 Saved DC Comics and Belongs In Your Collection

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

I remember sitting in a theater last year, waiting for the new Superman movie to start, thinking about everything that got me to that point (I know, I know, I’m lame), all of the comics that made that moment possible. DC Comics Presents #26 may not seem like it helped Superman hit in the big screen in 2025, but it’s one of the main reason that we have the DC Comics we have today. It’s a unique way of introducing a new team – dropping readers in media res in a bonus story in an anthology book – and it gave readers a taste of the future that would change the comic industry. We throw around “changed the comic industry” a lot in this business, but hyperbole has always been a part of writing. However, there are times when we say it and it is a hundred percent justified. This is one of those times.

Imagine being a kid in October 1980 and seeing this on the spinner rack. The amazing Jim Starlin Superman/Green Lantern cover sells it, and then you see get a bonus sneak peak at the next big DC team. You pick up the book and because there’s no Internet, this is how you find about the New Teen Titans. A month later, you pick up the first issue and you’re hooked. It worked like gangbusters and helped save DC Comics, creating the company we know and love today. As far as collectors go, this is one of those sleeper books. It’s one that isn’t talked about very much but has the most important DC debut of the last 50 years. It’s not an easy book to find, but the ComicBook Vending Machine has you covered, giving you a chance to own a piece of DC history.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!