Fury of Firestorm #35 Is a Snapshot of a Forgotten Legend on the Rise

Firestorm has long been one of the most powerful heroes in the DC Multiverse, but it’s been years since he was actually popular. The new volume of Fury of Firestorm has wowed critics and readers alike, taking the composite character in entirely new directions and adding to a legend that began almost 50 years ago. He debuted in 1978, when the late great Gerry Conway – who wrote one of the best Amazing Spider-Man runs ever – and legendary artist Al Milgrom took a page from the House of Ideas and gave DC Comics a new young hero. Ronnie Raymond and Professor Martin Stein were bonded when a protest against nuclear energy turned into a terrorist attack, becoming Firestorm, the Nuclear Man. A legend was born.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Superhero comics were built on a fine foundation of stealing from others – just look at all the Superman and Batman-alikes of the Golden Age of Comics. After the rise of Marvel Comics, DC did their best to take what was working across town, add their own distinctive flavor, and try to make it stick. Firestorm was a character built to take the things that fans liked about characters like Spider-Man or the other more human heroes of the Marvel Universe, bring it to readers in a new way, and it was honestly really successful. Firestorm became one of DC’s biggest stars in the early ’80s and Fury of Firestorm #35 is a snapshot of a character at the height of their powers, both in sales terms and creatively. It’s a solid book, with the debut of the last character anyone would expect, a perfect example of a star on the rise.

DC Caught Lightning in a Bottle with Firestorm

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Once upon a time, over 40 years ago, I was a little boy who loved SuperFriends and the Kenner Super Powers DC figures. My parents bought them for me all the time (I even had the vehicles; I was spoiled) and one of my favorites was Firestorm. I hadn’t learned to read yet, so I knew nothing about him but how cool he looked, his design imprinting itself on my memory as we played for hours. The rule of cool played a huge role in the hero’s success. Just look at him; his costume might appear somewhat dated now, but back then, it was different than anything else out there and spectacular. A new character needs to hook readers immediately, and Milgrom was able to design a hero that you just wanted to know more about. Many DC heroes were transformed by their powers and the creative team used that to create a hero that fans were rabid for.

A great look will get people into the door, but it takes great writing to keep them coming back and Gerry Conway was one of the best of all-time. Go look up his resume and prepare to be amazed; his TV and movie career after comics is impressive, to say the least, and he always around for another run with his favorites, like Spidey. He stepped onto The Amazing Spider-Man after Stan Lee and John Romita Sr.’s legendary run ended and he was able to not only keep the book popular, but take it in all kinds of new directions, including bringing about the deaths of Norman Osborn and Gwen Stacy.

He understood the delicate balance of “real-life” (c’mon, you didn’t really think that Peter’s life was actually relatable, do you? Let me know the next time you have multiple supermodel-caliber women obsessed with you) drama and superheroics that made the Wall-Crawler to popular. Conway was the perfect person to bring a Marvel-style hero to DC. Ronnie was basically Peter Parker, with some slight tweaks (he was more of a jock than Peter), the kind of character that audiences can see themselves in.

Conway added Professor Stein into the formula to give readers some unique drama. The professor was the ingredient that took Firestorm from a Spider-Man clone to something unique and fun. The dual personality allowed readers to get both the brash young hero and the older, wiser exemplary adult, the DC standard. Stein and Raymond squabbled all the time but always came together in the end to save the day. It was a winning formula that Conway was able to ride the bank. Of course, the creators weren’t done with just the hero and gave Firestorm numerous villains, from evil Soviets trying to create their own Firestorm to superpowered criminals like Killer Frost, Plastqiue (who both appear in this issue), Typhoon, and more. Conway was able to create a book that felt contemporary, just like The Amazing Spider-Man did all those years before.

The Fury of Firestorm #35 is a pretty standard Firestorm comic, with a cool fight between the hero and Plastique and Killer Frost, with a debut that would play a big role in the DCU in the years to come. It introduced the Weasel, a character who would go through some seismic changes as the years went on. Back then, he was John Monroe, a former colleague of Stein’s that turned to murder to keep his job, putting on a Weasel costume to hide his identity. This is seemingly quite different from the one made famous by The Suicide Squad and Creature Commandos, (although there’s a good chance the origin is the same, the DCU just hasn’t gotten around to it yet), but it gives this issue an edge for collectors, as Weasel proved to be one of the most beloved characters in either project. This book is a hidden gem; for collectors it has a first appearance of a movie character and for someone who just wants a good comic, it’s that in spades.

Fury of Firestorm #35 Is a Book With a Lot of Room to Grow

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Firestorm was a sensation in the early ’80s, but once Conway left the character, he slowly but surely began to languish. He was basically an also-ran post-Crisis, a character who had been important for a short period of time,so he had some small spotlights (usually where he explodes) but nothing substantial. The concept was resurrected in the mid ’00s with a new lead, Jason Rusch. He proved somewhat popular and DC kept trying to bring back Ronnie and recreate the good old days in a new way, but it never really panned out. His latest series is the best he’s been in decades.

Fury of Firestorm #35 is a look at him at the height of his powers. Conway was still going strong, giving readers the kind of superhero soap opera stories that kept them coming back. It’s a solid ’80s comic with the introduction of a low-level movie character that fans love. It’s basically an investment book; fans loved Weasel in Creature Commandos, so if they expand on his origin in the next season, this book will go up and become sought after. This is one of the best things about the ComicBook Vending Machine: all of the hidden gems like Fury of Firestorm #35 we’ve curated from local stores are at your disposal. It’s a solid Bronze Age DC comic and a great addition to any collection.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!