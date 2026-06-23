The Rarest Star Wars Action Figure Ever Produced Just Went Up for Auction (& It’s Not Boba Fett)

If you ask even a casual Star Wars fan or toy collector what Star Wars action figure is the rarest ever made, they’ll more than likely tell you it’s the legendary, never-produced rocket-firing Boba Fett. And they’d be wrong – from a certain point of view. While the rocket-firing Boba Fett is the rarest Star Wars action figure, it is rare because it was never manufactured. Only prototypes survive.

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The rarest Star Wars action figure to actually reach store shelves is a different story altogether, and it’s of a character even the most die-hard fans have never even heard of: Vlix. This obscure Expanded Universe character’s action figure is such a rarity that not only is one eBay seller asking $40k for one mint-on-card, but a collector is certain to pay it.

Who Is Vlix?

The 1985 Droids animated series is a footnote in Star Wars history, airing for thirteen episodes before it was unceremoniously canceled. The series followed the exploits of C-3PO and R2-D2 prior to the events of A New Hope, placing it squarely outside of canon even by the time The Phantom Menace hit theaters in 1999. Not that it mattered much anyway: the series featured almost no other recognizable characters from the Star Wars galaxy, save for Boba Fett. This is where Vlix enters the picture.

Appearing in four episodes of the series, Vlix was an enforcer for the Fromm Crime Syndicate. C-3PO and R2-D2 run afoul of Vlix and his bosses when they discover syndicate boss Tig Fromm’s secret base, from which he plans to launch an attack on their criminal rivals. This includes Jabba the Hutt, who places a bounty on the Fromms that Boba Fett comes to collect. Vlix is captured by Boba, never to appear again on Droids or elsewhere.

How Did Vlix End Up With An Action Figure?

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

Far more interesting than the character is how Vlix became the single rarest Star Wars action figure ever made. Before Droids ever aired, Kenner went into production with a full line of figures and vehicles to accompany the series. When Droids was cancelled, Kenner halted their tie-in line, stopping production on several characters (like Vlix) who had already made it to the prototype stage.

This meant that the mold for Vlix was among the assets Kenner sold to Brazilian toy company Glasslite in 1987. Glasslite’s Droids line was produced in conjuncture with the series’ Brazilian premiere, and without the explicit permission of Lucasfilm. Glasslite manufactured approximately two-thousand Vlix figures before Lucasfilm filed an injunction, demanding production cease and the existing units be recalled and destroyed. The only Vlix figures in existence today are those that were purchased prior to the injunction.

It is estimated that only around fifty figures survived this purge, of which around twenty-five are carded. On the rare occasion they turn up for sale, a loose Vlix fetches $5,000; while a carded sample most recently went for $44,261. That carded Vlix was graded by the AFA (Action Figure Authority) at an 80, the highest grade example known to exist.

The carded Vlix on eBay today is an AFA 60, one of three recorded in this condition, and only two (including the figure auctioned at Hakes) in better condition. While the $40k asking price is steep, with so few in existence, this Vlix is bound to sell, and is in one cart already – though the buyer is understandably hesitant to pull the trigger. After all, it could be years until the next time one is available.

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