30th Celebration Hype Train Continues, Aquapolis Lugia Ties Record Sale With $360k at Auction

Apparently, $360,000 is becoming the going rate for one of the Pokémon TCG‘s most spectacular vintage grails. A PSA 10 Gem Mint Crystal Lugia from 2003’s Aquapolis just reached that extraordinary figure in Fanatics Collect’s latest Weekly auction, matching the record established by another Gem Mint example earlier this month. The Oct. 18 auction attracted 45 bids, with the final $360,000 total including the buyer’s premium. As the franchise’s 30th anniversary celebrations continue, high-end collectors apparently have no intention of slowing down.

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The timing is particularly interesting because Crystal Lugia was among the classic cards reprinted in September’s Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration. Yet collectors are clearly still willing to pay an enormous premium for the original 2003 printing, even as the modern reprint gives fans a considerably more affordable way to enjoy its artwork. More remarkably, this latest result makes three PSA 10 Crystal Lugia auctions exceeding $300,000 in as many weeks, an impressive feat for a card that was selling for substantially less just two months ago.

Aquapolis Crystal Lugia Reaches $360,000 for the Second Time This Month

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

The latest auction matches the $360,000 Crystal Lugia record established in early October, which represented a double-take-inducing increase of roughly 142% over a $148,511 sale in August. That was already an extraordinary jump in such a short period, but collectors were far from finished. Another PSA 10 example reached $336,000 on Oct. 11 before this latest copy matched the $360,000 benchmark just one week later. Of course, Crystal Lugia has never been particularly easy to find in flawless condition. PSA currently lists a scant 138 Gem Mint 10 examples of the card, which helps explain the considerable competition whenever one surfaces. As four other exceptionally rare e-Reader Pokémon cards recently demonstrated, collectors are increasingly willing to pay enormous sums for elite-condition cards from the final years of Wizards of the Coast’s involvement with the game. Still, watching Crystal Lugia command $360,000 twice in barely two weeks is something else entirely.

Crystal Lugia’s 30th Celebration Encore

Originally released in January 2003, Aquapolis introduced three Crystal Pokémon Secret Rares, including Lugia, Kingdra, and Nidoking. The Crystal Type mechanic allowed these normally Colorless Pokémon to temporarily change type when certain Basic Energy cards were attached, while the extraordinary artwork made them instant collector favorites. Lugia’s illustration, courtesy of the immensely talented Naoyo Kimura, remains one of the most striking depictions of the Legendary Pokémon ever committed to cardboard. Its return in 30th Celebration was another reminder of the card’s enduring popularity, arriving during an anniversary year that has already seen two exceptionally rare Pikachu cards combine for $1.26 million at auction, thanks in no small part to 30th Celebration hype. The modern reprint might be far more attainable, but the original Crystal Lugia is evidently operating in an entirely different financial stratosphere. At this rate, another six-figure, record-breaking appearance before the year’s end would be far from surprising.