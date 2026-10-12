LEGO Report Reveals 2 New Spider-Man Sets Releasing in 2027 at the Perfect Time

A new report has detailed a pair of new LEGO Spider-Man sets that are planned to launch in 2027. While the biggest focus of LEGO when it comes to Marvel products at the moment is tied to Avengers: Doomsday, the toy brand is clearly preparing far in advance for other major collabs with the comic book giant as well. To that end, new information related to LEGO’s plans with Marvel’s most popular character has emerged, and have indicated that fans should start saving up their money right now.

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Coming by way of reputable LEGO leaker Unibricks, two new Spider-Man sets are being planned to launch in advance of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The third entry in the animated Spider-Man movie trilogy has been a long time coming, as it was originally planned to hit theaters in 2025. Fortunately, Beyond the Spider-Verse should finally be arriving in June 2027 and LEGO is lining up a slate of new toys to coincide.

According to this leak, both LEGO sets associated with Beyond the Spider-Verse will be dropping in April 2027. The first playset is said to be a bit smaller in size and features a motorcycle from the film, likely the one ridden by Spider-Woman. The build, which is number #67013, is reportedly only 184 pieces in total and will retail for $24.99. In addition to the motorcycle, the set is claimed to also come with three Spider-Man minifigs, but the identities of these characters are still unknown.

The second LEGO Spider-Man set to then be dropping in April is tied to the Spider-Verse character Spider-Punk. This build is claimed to contain 1,068 pieces in total and is model number #67015. Rather than being based on a certain setpiece or moment that will be featured in Beyond the Spider-Verse, this set is merely a statue of Spider-Punk himself, similar to countless other LEGO statues that have been released in the past. The Spider-Punk bust will reportedly retail for $89.99 and is also said to come with a minifigure for Spider-Punk as well.

While these are currently the only Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse LEGO sets that we have heard about, there could be plenty of others releasing in advance of the movie as well. With the arrival of Spider-Man: Brand New Day this year, LEGO had plenty of products tied to the live-action film appearing on store shelves. As a result, there will undoubtedly be more LEGO toys associated with Beyond the Spider-Verse unveiled once we get closer to its release.

Until then, what do you think about these new Spider-Verse LEGO sets that have been leaked so far? And are you planning to buy either of these? Let me know for yourself down in the comments section.