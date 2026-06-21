Marty McFly’s Screen-Used Hoverboard From Back To The Future Part 2 Is Up For Auction & It’s Less Than You Might Think

What’s one piece of sci-fi technology you wish you had today? A lightsaber from Star Wars? Or perhaps a food Replicator from Star Trek? While both of those sound neat, it’s perhaps still too early to hope for them. However, what if you could get Marty McFly’s hoverboard from Back to the Future Part 2? Considering the future timeline in the movie was 2015, we should have already got it by now. Unfortunately, all we have is those annoying footstands with two wheels on them. Evidently, 2015 didn’t deliver.

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While it looks like we’re not getting an actual working hoverboard any time soon, you could still get your hands on the one from the movie. Heritage Auctions has listed the original hoverboard prop from Back To The Future Part 2, and you’ll only have to shell out about $100,000 for it. It goes without saying that it doesn’t actually hover, but you can pride yourself in owning the actual prop used by Michael J. Fox in the movie. What’s more? It also comes with the original handle bars that Marty snaps off.

Back To The Future Part 2’s Iconic Hoverboard Could Be Yours For $100,000

Whether you use it to escape high school bullies, tailgate behind cars, or just show it off in your collection, this piece of movie prop royalty is sure to impress any guest. While the board itself is neat, most fans don’t remember the original handle bars it came with before Marty snatched it off the little girl in the movie. With lime green palm grips and twin Mattel badges, it’s as close to the original version of the hoverboard as you can get. Sure, it’s not as cool as Biff’s souped up hover board, but it’s easily one of the most recognisable props in sci-fi movie history.

After production on the movie wrapped, the board was put on display at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Special FX Stage between 1991 and 2001. In fact, many of you may have even had the pleasure of seeing it on display. Well, now you’ll be able to display it in your home. Unfortunately, it’s not really in pristine condition., There’s quite a bit of wear and tear on it, probably incurred during production. Still, $100,000 for a legendary piece of movie history is a steal.

Heritage Auctions has quite a few iconic movie props listed right now. Among them are Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber and severed hand prop from The Empire Strikes Back and Willy Wonka’s trademark top hat from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Both of them were used in the movies.

What iconic movie prop do you wish you owned? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!